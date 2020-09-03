SI.com
Steelers get the nod ahead of Ravens in SI preview

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Are the Pittsburgh Steelers deeper and more talented than the Baltimore Ravens?

That's the assertion of Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr.

It's a bold prediction considering the Ravens are the two-time defending champions of the AFC North and have reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback. 

"I liked the Steelers more than I thought I would, though this is assuming a fully healthy and energized Ben Roethlisberger for the duration of the 2020 season," Orr writes. "Pittsburgh and Baltimore, meanwhile, have schedules that set up quite nicely. Should the Steelers survive that early stretch of games between late September and mid-October (Houston, at Tennessee, Philadelphia), they’ll be rolling into their first head-to-head matchup with the Ravens just before Halloween."

Orr's overall prediction looks this way:

AFC NORTH

Pittsburgh Steelers: 13–3
Baltimore Ravens: 12–4
Cleveland Browns: 9–7
Cincinnati Bengals: 2–14

The Steelers should have a top-five defense with several playmakers in the front seven, including linebacker Devin Bush, and in the secondary with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The biggest question is whether Roethlisberger can bounce back from a season-ending elbow injury.

Last year, the Ravens went 14-2 and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. However, Baltimore was upset by the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

General manager Eric DeCosta worked diligently to fix several weaknesses. He added talent to the defensive line with the additions of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe to boost the interior pass rush. Baltimore also received rave reviews for its 10-player draft class.

The Ravens are the only team in the NFL favored in every single game in 2020, according to the early line by BetOnline. 

Orr also doesn't expect the Brown to rebound much under new coach Kevin Stefanski. He has Cleveland finishing at 9-7 despite the number of playmakers on that roster. 

In Cincinnati, Orr contends rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, will only help the team win two games.

"It’s a historically difficult year to break in a rookie passer, especially when you’re a team whose infrastructure was so poor that you had the ability to pick No. 1 in the 2020 draft," Orr writes. 

Baltimore will be the favorite to win a third straight division title in several other previews. 

