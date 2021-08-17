Marlon Humphrey Becomes Latest Injury for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey was forced from the practice field with a strain one day before the team was scheduled to have a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

Humphrey was guarding wide receiver Jaylon Moore during a one-on-one drill and apparently felt a tweak in his groin area and fell to the turf,

Humphrey was attended by trainers and limped off to the locker room. He did not return to the practice.

Humphrey is dealing with mild strain and the injury is not considered serious, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens have already lost two other cornerbacks, Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey, to injuries during this training camp.

Humphrey is one of the most valuable players on the Ravens defense.

In a poll of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, Humphrey ranked as the second-best cornerback in the NFL behind Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams.

Since 2018, Humphrey is rated as the league's best defensive back in single coverage, earning a 90. grade by Pro Football Focus.

Baltimore fully understands his value and signed Humphrey to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2026 season.

In 2020, Humphrey led the NFL with a Ravens franchise-record eight forced fumbles, tying for the second-most by a defensive back in a single season. He also became the first defensive back to register at least eight forced fumbles and a sack (2.5) in a single season

Humphrey earned his second-straight Pro Bowl selection after starting all 15 games in which he played, posting 82 tackles (70 solo and four for a loss) 11 passes defended and one interception.

Humphrey and teammate Marcus Peters are two of the NFL's best duos at cornerback.