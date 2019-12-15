Costly Beer for Marcus Peters

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,307 for a celebration during the game against the Bills where he appeared to chug a beer in the stands with fans, according to multiple reports.

Peters made a game-saving play when knocked down a potential touchdown pass to Buffalo receiver John Brown on a fourth-and-8. Peter then ran behind the end zone and leaped into seats toward some Ravens fans before grabbing the beer. Peter was also hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The Ravens won the game 24-17 and clinched the AFC North. Baltimore can clinch the top-seed in the AFC playoffs with a win at Cleveland in Week 16.

The Ravens acquired Peters prior to their Week 7 game against the Seahawks, He made an immediate impact with a pick-six in the first quarter. The Ravens have gone 8-0 with Peters in the lineup.

Overall, Peters has three interceptions, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns. He has also knocked down nine passes defended. Peters is a free agent at the end of the season, but he has certainly made his case to stay in Baltimore.