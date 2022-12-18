Costly Mistakes Cost Ravens In Deflating Loss to Browns

When Justin Tucker missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, it was nothing but a bad omen for the Ravens.

Tucker later had a 50-yard attempt blocked.

Tucker missing two field-goal attempts in one game?

That spells disaster.

An ill-advised decision to go for a first down on a fourth-and-1 in Clevland's red zone also came back to haunt Baltimore.

The struggling Browns took advantage of these gaffes and escaped with a 13-3 victory in Week 15.

It was a costly debacle for the Ravens, who fell to 9-5 and are now behind the surging Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. Cincinnati is a much-more talented team and should be able to take advantage of this Ravens' setback.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, Tyler Huntley could not lead the offense and was 17 of 30 for 138 yards with an interception for a dismal 54.6 rating.

In the first half, Huntley completed two passes to a wide receiver — both to Demarcus Robinson — for minus 1 yard.

Huntley was also intercepted on a throw intended for DeSean Jackson on a slant inside the red zone early in the third quarter. The Browns converted that into a touchdown on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Donovan Peoples-Jones that extended the lead to 13-3 and the Ravens never recovered.

The Ravens were 0 for 2 inside the red zone.

To add insult to injury, Tucker's 50-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter was blocked by Jordan Elliott.

J.K. Dobbins had another solid game for the Ravens and finished with 125 yards on 13 carries. Gus Edwards was also effective and he had 55 yards on 7 carries.

Watson threw for 161 yards with a touchdown.

Browns running back Nick Chubb had 99 yards on 21 carries.

Poor coaching and play-calling doomed the Ravens.

The Ravens could not convert a fourth-and-1 inside the Browns' red zone late in the first quarter. Cleveland took advantage and opened a 3-0 lead on a 47-yard field goal by Cade York.

Tucker tied the game with a 53-yard field goal with 5:31 left in the half.

The Browns regained the lead, 6-3, on a 23-yard kick by York with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Tucker uncharacteristically missed the 48-yard field goal as time expired that would have tied the game.

It was the first kick that Tucker missed inside the 50 all season.