Could Rashod Bateman Become the Ravens No. 1 Wide Receiver?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are confident they struck gold when they selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round of last year's draft.

After missing almost the first half of the season following surgery, Bateman finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown.

Bateman has a huge upside and he has no fear of catching the ball in traffic. He also has a nose for the first-down marker and gets extra yards after he makes a reception.

If Bateman can stay healthy, he can be a true No. 1 wide receiver and help the Ravens boost their passing attack, which lacked explosive plays last season. The Ravens plan to strike more downfield this season and Bateman will play a key role with that strategy.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is looking forward to Bateman's performance in his second year.

"Rashod made great progress," DeCosta said. "He suffered the injury, as a lot of our guys did, early on. He missed, how many games? Maybe four or five games, maybe six games early in the year. The thing I’ve been impressed [about] with Rashod [is] his route running, [he has] very, very good hands and his attitude this year – his ability day-in and day-out to compete, to learn the offense, to challenge the defensive backs every single day, and he made plays when he had the chance.

"He’s very strong to the football. We think he’s going to make a big, big jump this year in his second year, and we’re very excited for his future.”