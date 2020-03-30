RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

NFL Players Quickly Adapting to Changing Ways of Business with COVID-19

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell was in Arizona when the learned he was traded from the Jaguars to the Ravens.

However, he couldn't just jump on a plane to Baltimore because of travel restrictions with COVID-19. 

Calais had to get a physical at the Mayo Clinic, which is an independent medical provider. The process of getting the medical records to the Ravens and finishing the paperwork was obviously more complicated than usual. 

However, everything worked out in the end as Calais was able to formally sign a two-year, $27-million deal. 

It's a new normal with the NFL. 

"It's going to be kind of tricky," Calais said about doing business. "This is unique. I haven't experienced anything like this in my 12-year career, so this is going to be different than most. Already the process of just going to get evaluated for a physical, that process is kind of hard."

The NFL is forging ahead despite the challenges of COVID-19. The league year opened as planned on March 18 and there has been a busy market for free agency. 

The NFL also plans to proceed with the NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25 without events for fans because of governmental restrictions with mass gatherings. 

However, rookie camp and organized team activities scheduled for later this spring could be in jeopardy. The hope is the full-squad mandatory training camp starts on time in July. 

The players are prepared to be flexible and prepare the best they can. 

"We might miss all of OTAs, which is the prime opportunity for me to really learn the playbook," Calais said. "I will say that when I talked to the organization and talked to the coaches, they have assured me that they will give me the playbooks and everything essential to learning the system as soon as they're allowed to, which I'm not sure when that's going to be. We're trying to figure it out."

Some of the rookies and second-year players could find the process more daunting as they try to adapt to their new life in the NFL. It's a difficult transition with a full offseason. 

An abbreviated timeframe to prepare could pose even bigger challenges.

"I do feel like younger players are going to have a lot harder time, but I should be fine running the system," Campbell said. "Just give me a playbook, give me some film and a couple of hours, and I should be fine.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Find Defensive Line Support with Derek Wolfe

Just days after a deal for Michael Brockers fell apart, the Ravens added a playmaker for the defensive line with Derek Wolfe. The former Bronco inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, which is also much cheaper than the proposed three-year, $30-million proposal for Brockers. Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, battled some injuries in Denver, but has made plays when healthy. He had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over eight years with the Broncos.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

How Coronavirus Will Affect Teams During the NFL Draft

With the NFL insistent on starting the draft April 23, teams will have to make a variety of changes. Plus, players most affected by pro day and team visit cancellations, how players are dealing with this situation, and thanks to those who are helping us get through these times.

Albert Breer

Ravens Still Have Void to Fill at Inside Linebacker

Baltimore is especially thin at inside linebacker, especially after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York as an unrestricted free agent. That means the Ravens only have L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. General manager Eric DeCosta will likely target that position next month in the NFL Draft. The good is there should be some talent available when the Ravens make their selection with the 28th overall pick.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell Chose Winning Over Earnings in Decision to Sign with Ravens

Calais Campbell has made millions of dollars over his NFL career.So, he is more focused on winning a Super Bowl then landing another mega-deal. While Campbell is still being paid well in his recent two-year, $27 million with the Ravens, he might have been given even more money with another team. However, he knows Baltimore is a place where he has a chance to win. "My agent wasn't too happy about that, because he thought I was going to get a whole lot more," Campbell said in a conference call with reporters. "But, I told him at this point in time in my career the main goal for me is winning."

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Need to Pivot with Defensive Line

The Ravens were dealt a serious setback when the deal for defensive tackle Michael Brockers fell through because of concerns with an ankle injury. Now, instead of an area of strength, Baltimore needs to find a playmaker to fill the void. The addition of Calais Campbell paired with Brandon Williams will certainly be a boost, general manager needs to add a third playmaker to the fold to help the interior pass rush.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens President Not Optimistic About Rookie Camp, Spring OTAs

Ravens president Dick Cass predicts the Coronavirus could get in the way of the team's scheduled rookie camp and organized team activities later this spring. There is some hope that 2020 training camp will be able to start on time and the Ravens and the rest of the NFL can eventually get back to some normalcy. "It's really hard to know about long-term impacts," Cass told the team's website. "A lot of that is going to depend on how long the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If it lasts a long time, it could have obviously an effect on our season. No one expects that, but you just don't know."

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

MMQB: 2020 NFL Draft: Team Needs For All 32 Teams

With free agency mostly behind us and the draft fast approaching, here are team needs and draft targets for every team. Spoiler alert: Just about every team would love to land one of this year's many talented wide receivers.

Andy Benoit

Brockers Deal with Ravens Could Be in Jeopardy

A physical performed on recently signed Michael Brockers raised concerns about an ankle injury and could potentially jeopardize the deal with Baltimore, according to reports, Brockers reached an agreement in principle for a three-year, $30-million deal with the Ravens on March 16. He had suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field in his final game with the Los Angeles Rams. Initially, he told reporters the injury was not serious, but the Ravens want to ensure the ankle won't prevent him from playing. However, the massive outbreak of the Coronavirus has prevented players from visiting teams.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Jimmy Smith Has A Message for Ravens Fans: 'Excited to Go Get the 'Ship'

Jimmy Smith already has a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens. He is looking to add another this season.I "Hey Ravens Nation, it's Jimmy Smith, just signing on, telling you guys thank you, love you guys for everything you do," Smith said on Twitter. "I'm happy to be signing back for another year and excited to go get the 'ship. We cut it short last year, but this is going to be the year for us. Let's keep it together and go Ravens."

Todd Karpovich

Breaking Down Lamar Jackson's Lawsuit Against Amazon

On March 25, Jackson turned to a federal court in Fort Lauderdale to protect the value of his popularity. In a complaint drafted by attorney Mitchel Chusid and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Jackson charges that Amazon (and its partner company, Amazon Services) has engaged in the “deliberate and unauthorized use” of Jackson’s name, image and persona. Jackson demands a jury trial. His case will be heard by Judge Roy Altman, a former federal prosecutor whom the U.S. Senate confirmed to the bench last year.

Michael McCann