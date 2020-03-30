NFL Players Quickly Adapting to Changing Ways of Business with COVID-19

Calais Campbell was in Arizona when the learned he was traded from the Jaguars to the Ravens.

However, he couldn't just jump on a plane to Baltimore because of travel restrictions with COVID-19.

Calais had to get a physical at the Mayo Clinic, which is an independent medical provider. The process of getting the medical records to the Ravens and finishing the paperwork was obviously more complicated than usual.

However, everything worked out in the end as Calais was able to formally sign a two-year, $27-million deal.

It's a new normal with the NFL.

"It's going to be kind of tricky," Calais said about doing business. "This is unique. I haven't experienced anything like this in my 12-year career, so this is going to be different than most. Already the process of just going to get evaluated for a physical, that process is kind of hard."

The NFL is forging ahead despite the challenges of COVID-19. The league year opened as planned on March 18 and there has been a busy market for free agency.

The NFL also plans to proceed with the NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25 without events for fans because of governmental restrictions with mass gatherings.

However, rookie camp and organized team activities scheduled for later this spring could be in jeopardy. The hope is the full-squad mandatory training camp starts on time in July.

The players are prepared to be flexible and prepare the best they can.

"We might miss all of OTAs, which is the prime opportunity for me to really learn the playbook," Calais said. "I will say that when I talked to the organization and talked to the coaches, they have assured me that they will give me the playbooks and everything essential to learning the system as soon as they're allowed to, which I'm not sure when that's going to be. We're trying to figure it out."

Some of the rookies and second-year players could find the process more daunting as they try to adapt to their new life in the NFL. It's a difficult transition with a full offseason.

An abbreviated timeframe to prepare could pose even bigger challenges.

"I do feel like younger players are going to have a lot harder time, but I should be fine running the system," Campbell said. "Just give me a playbook, give me some film and a couple of hours, and I should be fine.”