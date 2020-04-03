RavenCountry
NFL Prospects Face Challenging Time with Draft Looming April 23

Todd Karpovich

It's a challenging time for players getting ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with pro days and visits, which has created further uncertainty among the prospects and the personnel and scouts for NFL teams.

Both Ravens safety Chuck Clark and tight end Mark Andrews empathize with these young athletes. Draft preparation can be stressful when life is normal. The pandemic has created an overall anxiety because there so much uncertainty when life can get back to normal. 

“I feel like it could be tough for a lot of guys right now just because it's a lot of unknowns," Clark said. "And, especially, I've seen how they're recording pro days now, and then they're sending it in to scouts. That could be tough as well, because you're not getting that in-person contact and interaction with the scouts to get feedback on how you're doing or where you could potentially land or anything like that. 

"And then with the uncertainty of, ‘Am I going to be able to fly in with this team and have a visit and meet those guys in their city and see what their team is about?’ It can be tough for guys right now, honestly.”

Clark was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft from Virginia Tech. He made his early mark on special teams as he climbed the depth chart in the secondary.

This past season, Clark took over the starting job at safety for Tony Jefferson, who went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark took advantage of the increased reps and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games.

Clark was rewarded this offseason with a three-year, $16-million contract extension. 

Andrews was selected by the Ravens in the third round (86th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He quickly moved to the top of the depth chart as a rookie. This past season, he led the Ravens with 65 receptions, 852 receiving yards (852) and 10 receiving touchdowns, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Andrews said the transition to the NFL can be a challenge. The obstacles presented by the Coronavirus have made things even more difficult for thre young players. 

"I mean you see all these guys and what they're going through, and then when they get drafted, depending on where they go, they don’t have as much information on all these people and all these kids that are going to get drafted," Andrews said. "But, they're also put in a big disadvantage for ... They may not be able to do OTAs and things like that, so we'll see what's going to happen going forward.”

