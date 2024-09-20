Cowboys Legend Sees Huge Day for Ravens RB
If the Baltimore Ravens want to defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and earn their first win of the season, they'll have to come in with a strong game plan and execute it well. Luckily for them, a Cowboys legend may have just made their job a bit easier.
In an appearance on the "Up & Adams" podcast, longtime Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, expressed concerns over Dallas' run defense and how Baltimore can exploit it.
"It's not going to be easy going up against Lamar Jackson and, as you said, Derrick Henry coming into town," Smith said. "Derrick Henry is probably licking his chops right now because of what we [the Cowboys] gave up last week."
Smith's concerns come on the heels of the Cowboys' 44-19 beatdown at the hands of the New Orleans Saints last week. In that game, Dallas allowed 190 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per carry. Saints running back Alvin Kamara turned back the clock, rushing for 115 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
Unfortunately, Henry has yet to really get going in Baltimore. In his first two games with the Ravens, the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. Solid numbers for sure, but not quite the dominant force he was throughout his time with the Tennessee Titans.
However, Henry's still confident that he and the Ravens have all their goals in front of him.
"There's going to be kinks on the way to being a great offense," Henry said. "You figure those things out throughout the season. It's not always going to be glitter; there can be some gloom. You're going to have some bumps and bruises along the way. That's kind of what's going on. We're still trying to figure it out. But once we get there, I think we can have something special. We've just got to keep working."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!