Cowboys Reveal ‘Aggressive’ Mindset for Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens are entering a pivotal Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. After starting off the season with a disappointing 0-2 record, the Ravens need to get in the win column.
On the defensive side of the football, Baltimore will need to figure out how to slow down the Cowboys' offense. Led by Dak Prescott, it sounds like Dallas is going to be very aggressive in this matchup.
When speaking about the upcoming game, Prescott revealed this his team plans to be the "aggressors" this week.
“We're going in and playing our game and that's on them on how they're going to adapt to that. We're going to be the aggressors and bring it to them."
Obviously, a major key in this game will make sure that Prescott's statement doesn't end up being true. The Ravens need to come out and set the tone for the game.
Defensively, they need to make things difficult on Prescott. They'll need to put pressure on him and limit big chunk plays. If they can get after the quarterback, get a few stops, and make a play or two, Lamar Jackson will have a chance to take care of the rest.
Offensively, the Ravens have to come out looking to be aggressive themselves. On the ground, they'll need Derrick Henry to step up with a big performance. Jackson and the aerial attack will need to be better than they were last week.
Prescott's comments should be extra motivation for the Baltimore defense. Making that kind of comment about being the aggressors and bringing it to the Ravens should fire up the defense and provide them with an extra chip on their shoulders.
Avoiding an 0-3 start is extremely important. It can be very difficult to bounce back from that kind of a slow start.
Looking ahead at the next two games after this matchup, things don't get much easier. Baltimore will have to face the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals next.
Beating Dallas is as close to a must-win as it gets at this point in a season. Hopefully, they're able to get the job done.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!