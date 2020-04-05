RavenCountry
GM Report

NFL Teams Will Have to Get Creative with Workouts, Meetings

Todd Karpovich

The NFL offseason is unlike any other in the history of the league.

The onslaught of COVID-19 has restricted travel and will inevitably cut into OTAs and rookie minicamps.

As a result, teams might have to get creative with how they interact with their players. 

Technology could play a key role.

Derek Wolfe recently signed with the Ravens as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. He conceded it will be an initial challenge getting acclimated to his new team with the ongoing challenges, but he's confident about learning the playbook and schemes. 

"I think the offseason program is big. It's big for building that team continuity," Wolfe said. But, at the end of the day, we're all grown men, and I think that we have a roster that's full of guys who have been around and have played in the league long enough that they know how ... All we really need is two weeks of training camp, and I think that we're going to mesh and gel really well. And we can start to do Zoom meetings and Zoom workouts and stuff like that, and I think that you don't have to be in-person to get to know somebody, to get to know what somebody's about. 

"Now, we've all seen film on each other around the league, so we know what kind of players we are. I think that there are a lot worse things that are going on around the country right now. I'm not so worried about us not being able to do an offseason program. I think that as long as we can get a two-week training camp done, I think we'll be just fine.”

Several Defensive Lineman Could Be First-Round Selections in 2020 NFL Draft

There are several defensive linemen that could be taken in this year's NFL and the Baltimore Ravens hope one of those playmakers falls to them with the 28th overall pick.William Hill Sportsbook has set the odds at 4.5 for the number of defensive linemen that could be taken in the first round. The over 4.5 is listed as the favorite at odds of -188 with the under listed at odds of +145. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young could be taken with the second overall pick by the Washington Redskins. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown will also likely be a first-round pick. Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Wolfe Looking for More Than One-Year Stay in Baltimore

Derek Wolfe understood some of the concerns with the Baltimore Ravens.He was coming off an injury and the travel restrictions with COVID-19 prevented the team from conducting a physical in Maryland. Nonetheless, everything aligned perfectly for Wolfe to sign with Baltimore. He inked a one-year deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives. Now, he's looking to prove he can play a pivotal role beyond 2020.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Is Lamar Jackson a Fantasy Football First-Round Pick?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a first-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Dr. Roto

Mark Ingram Helps Alabama Earn Moniker as 'Running Back U.'

We crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine — based solely on the numbers — which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U.’ Part V: Running Back U.

Todd Karpovich

Wolfe: Ravens Revamped Defensive Line Could Be 'Ugly for Quarterbacks'

Derek Wolfe has high expectations for the next chapter of his career with the Ravens.Wolfe recently signed a deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives. The money, however, was not the incentive. Wolfe is solely focused on winning a Super Bowl in Baltimore. The trio of Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will give the Ravens one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Ravens Targets Make Latest 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings Top 100

Sport Illustrated just released its latest top 100 prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft developed by Kevin Hansen. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore's upcoming draft looks like this:— First round: 28th overall— Second round: 55th (from Falcons)— Second round: 60th— Third round: 92nd— Third round: 106th (compensatory pick)— Fourth round: 129th (from Patriots)— Fourth round: 134th— Fifth round: No. 171th (from Vikings)— Seventh round: No. 225th (from Jets). Several players that Ravens might target in the first three rounds have made the Top 100 list.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Kevin Byrne, Ravens Long-Time Public, Community Relations Executive, to Retire in May

Kevin Byrne, the Ravens long-time executive vice president of public and community relations, informed the organization that he plans to retire in May. Byrne will work full time through the first weeks of May and then remain as a consultant to the team through the 2020 season. “Kevin is one of the most highly-regarded communications professionals in the history of pro sports," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said. "For over 40 years, his dependability, dedication and forward thinking helped countless players, coaches and executives connect with their fanbases. The contributions he made to the Ravens are everlasting.”

Todd Karpovich

NFL Prospects Face Challenging Time with Draft Looming April 23

It's a challenging time for players getting ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with pro days and visits, which has created uncertainty among the prospects and the personnel and scouts for NFL teams. Both Ravens safety Chuck Clark and tight end Mark Andrews empathize with these young athletes. Draft preparation can be stressful when life is normal. The pandemic has created an overall anxiety because there so much uncertainty when life can get back to normal.

Todd Karpovich

2020 NFL Mock Draft 12.0: Ravens Take Zack Baun at No. 28; Later Pittman, Edwards-Helaire, Muti and Kareem

In the latest version of our three-round mock draft, the Dolphins trade up for a QB, the Buccaneers trade up for an offensive lineman and the Eagles trade up for a wide receiver.

Kevin Hanson

by

JCK

Video of Lamar Jackson Working Out with Antonio Brown Creates Stir on Social Media

A video that surfaced of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing passes to embattled receiver Antonio Brown caused a stir on social media.Were the Ravens interested in signing Brown? Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was also part of those sessions. Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown are cousins and all three players have a Florida connection, so it appears only natural they gathered for a workout. While the video caused a stir on social media, it doesn't mean the Ravens plan to sign Brown as a free agent.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK