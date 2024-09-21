Cowboys Have Interesting Name Playing Ravens' Lamar Jackson
The Dallas Cowboys are pulling out all the stops in prepping for the dual-threat ability that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson presents ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup at AT&T Stadium.
When speaking to the media Thursday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Dallas has been deploying former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance as the scout team quarterback in practice in order to help the defense prepare for Jackson's tendency to scramble out of the pocket.
“Well, Cooper Rush tries," McCarthy said. "Trey does a good job of it. We try to emulate it the best we can. Actually, I thought Trey did a really nice job yesterday.”
Lance, whose NFL career has not panned out the way many had hoped, is currently Dallas' third-string quarterback. He offers a level of mobility that resembles Jackson's running ability better than any other quarterback on the Cowboys' roster, including Dak Prescott.
During his NFL career, Lance has appeared in eight games while going 56 of 102 passing for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He nearly has as many career rush attempts as he does pass completions with 54 carries for 235 yards and one touchdown.
In the season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson was productive with his legs, as he finished with 16 carries for 122 yards. It marked the most rushing yards he's had in a game since the 2020 AFC Wild Card against the Tennessee Titans when he gashed Mike Vrabel's defense for 136 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
In both regular season and playoffs, Jackson has tallied 17 100-yard rushing games in his NFL career. Dallas' defense will be hoping it can avoid joining the list of teams that have been victimized.
The Ravens and Cowboys will kick off from AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
