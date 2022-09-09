Deadline Day for Contract Negotiations Between Lamar Jackson, Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The day has arrived for Lamar Jackson and his self-imposed deadline to negotiate a new contract with the Ravens this year.

Jackson plans to cut off negotiations on Friday, Sept. 9 as he and the team focus on the regular season.

Jackson talked at length about the contract this week.

Here are his responses:

Week 1 deadline for contract talks:

Jackson: “As of right now, we’re still talking. The week isn’t over yet, but soon. Soon will probably be the deadline, it will probably be cut off after this week.”

If he has considered taking out an injury insurance policy like other high-profile players have done in the past:

Jackson: “I haven’t thought about any injuries, or anything like that. I just came off one last season, and I’m feeling pretty good this season. I don’t even want to put that in the atmosphere. So, on to the next question on that one.”

If injuries are something he will think about:

Jackson: “I should have just stayed with you on that one. No, I’m just playing. But yes, I will be doing that. I will follow up on that to both of your questions.”

On what the whole process has been like negotiating himself while preparing to play:

Jackson: “It’s business, so it’s just been business the whole process. Just taking it a day at a time. Whenever we meet, we meet, stuff like that.”

On if his deadline for contract talks is by kickoff on Sunday:

Jackson: “Kickoff, I will not be talking about a contract. (laughter) I’m thinking straight Jets around kickoff time. (Reporter: “What is the deadline in your mind?) The end of this week. The end of this week … Friday. Friday.”

On if his decision to not have an agent was just for his own comfort level:

Jackson: “I’m comfortable, but it’s probably different because it’s your quarterback, and not an NFL agent, stuff like that. I’ve been pretty cool, [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] has been pretty cool with it.”

On if he feels like not having a new contract signed before the season is a risk:

Jackson: “It was a pretty big risk last season, the year before. I wasn’t thinking about contract negotiations around that time. This season, it’s going to be the same thing, but I’m just playing football. Anything can happen, but God forbid the wrong thing happens, I’m keeping God first and just playing ball, like I’ve been doing.”

On other players around the league representing themselves:

Jackson: “We’re still talking about me representing myself? (laughter) That’s it, nothing else? No, I’m just playing. Go ahead, finish your question. Finish your question. (Reporter: “Have you talked to other players who have represented themselves to get their perspectives?) No, not at all. I’m a different player than any of the other players who represented themselves, so I haven’t.”

If he feels like a deal is close:

Jackson: “I don’t know. I don’t know.”

On if he feels closer to a deal than at the beginning of training camp:

Jackson: “I have no clue, you’ll have to ask the guy who I’m talking to. Talk to the GM [Eric DeCosta] about that.”

Jackson is playing under his fifth-year option this season. The Ravens can use the franchise tag on him next year while they negotiate a new deal.

