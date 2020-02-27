DeCosta Has High Expectations for Miles Boykin

While the Ravens might look to add a receiver via the 2020 NFL Draft or free agency, they have high expectations for a player already on their roster.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta expects Miles Boykin to show a major improvement in his second season after a mostly quiet rookie year.

"Very, very excited about Miles," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "He made some big plays for us throughout the course of the year. We expect him to improve quite a bit with an offseason. He's a big and strong and fast, physical guy. Great attitude. The second year for most receivers is critical. We think he'll make a big jump."

Boykin, a third-round pick from Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft, did show flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity. He caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

He heads into the offseason with a defined set of goals.

"Just being more consistent," Boykin said. "I feel like I have the talent. I get open. I just need to be consistent with what I do, day-in and day-out. I had a decent season for a rookie. I was hoping to have an even a better one, but I know my second year is going to be better, and I’m going to keep making strides, because I want to be better.”

Overall, the Ravens had an explosive offense and set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521). Boykin is confident the young playmakers on the team, such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and fellow receiver Marquise Brown, can maintain that level of productivity for years to come.

"I think that’s what they intended to do, especially when they envisioned us when they drafted Lamar [Jackson] and how young we are," Boykin said. "Obviously, you have me and Marquise [Brown], and you have Mark [Andrews] and Hayden [Hurst]. We’re just an extremely young group, and we’re only going to get better. You’re talking to 22-, 23-year-olds playing against veterans every day. So, we’re definitely going to get better. We’re excited for it.

"I don’t know what our ceiling really is, just because of the type of talent that we have in this organization. Obviously, the talent that Lamar [Jackson] is, we saw it this year. I’m sure he’d tell you this: He, himself, is even getting better. Like I said, it’s only his second year. So, he’s doing this in Year Two, I can only imagine what he’s doing in Year Three, Four and Five. So, obviously, [there’s] definitely an exciting future for this group, and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”