DeCosta Has High Expectations for Miles Boykin

Todd Karpovich

While the Ravens might look to add a receiver via the 2020 NFL Draft or free agency, they have high expectations for a player already on their roster.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta expects Miles Boykin to show a major improvement in his second season after a mostly quiet rookie year. 

"Very, very excited about Miles," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "He made some big plays for us throughout the course of the year. We expect him to improve quite a bit with an offseason. He's a big and strong and fast, physical guy. Great attitude. The second year for most receivers is critical. We think he'll make a big jump." 

Boykin, a third-round pick from Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft, did show flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity. He caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

He heads into the offseason with a defined set of goals.

"Just being more consistent," Boykin said. "I feel like I have the talent. I get open. I just need to be consistent with what I do, day-in and day-out. I had a decent season for a rookie. I was hoping to have an even a better one, but I know my second year is going to be better, and I’m going to keep making strides, because I want to be better.”

Overall, the Ravens had an explosive offense and set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521). Boykin is confident the young playmakers on the team, such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and fellow receiver Marquise Brown, can maintain that level of productivity for years to come.

"I think that’s what they intended to do, especially when they envisioned us when they drafted Lamar [Jackson] and how young we are," Boykin said. "Obviously, you have me and Marquise [Brown], and you have Mark [Andrews] and Hayden [Hurst]. We’re just an extremely young group, and we’re only going to get better. You’re talking to 22-, 23-year-olds playing against veterans every day. So, we’re definitely going to get better. We’re excited for it.

"I don’t know what our ceiling really is, just because of the type of talent that we have in this organization. Obviously, the talent that Lamar [Jackson] is, we saw it this year. I’m sure he’d tell you this: He, himself, is even getting better. Like I said, it’s only his second year. So, he’s doing this in Year Two, I can only imagine what he’s doing in Year Three, Four and Five. So, obviously, [there’s] definitely an exciting future for this group, and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue is widely regarded as the best pass rusher in the free agent market and will spark interest from several teams. Over the past four seasons (63 games), Ngakoue has amassed 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games. He is also durable and missed just one game due to injury in his four seasons. Ngakoue would make an immediate impact in Baltimore, especially under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who loved to blitz. Signing Ngakoue would be a dream scenario for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Some Ravens Players Opposed to Proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement

Some of the NFL players are thrilled with the proposed collective bargaining agreement proposed by ownership.The new proposed agreement includes a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021, an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 and an increased revenue share for the players, up from 47 to 48 percent, and to 48.5 percent after the move to 17 games. Some of the players, including Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, want a bigger share of the revenue. He is supporting a plan to help the players in the long-term, as opposed to a short-term gain.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta: Ravens Broke Tradition with Record-Setting Offense

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta marveled at the team's record-setting performance this past season. Sometimes, even he could not believe what we was seeing. “Well. it was fun. We haven't historically been known as an offensive team," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The Ravens broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith Could Test Free-Agent Market for First Time

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has never tested the open market.He planned to keep it that way despite being eligible for free agency this offseason. Smith has stated his preference to re-sign with the Ravens, the team that selected him in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. However, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed at the 2020 NFL Combine that Smith had a change of mind and might want to explore other opportunities when free agency officially opens next month.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Updates Ravens Coaching Titles

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced several title changes on his 2020 coaching staff. All of the coaches were previously with the team.

Todd Karpovich

Report: Marquise Brown Had Screw Removed from Foot, Should Be Ready for Training Camp

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown recently had a screw surgically removed from his foot and will be ready for training camp, according to a report by the NFL Network. This means he could also be at full speed since being selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Brown had previously undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Focused on Extending Key Playmakers Stanley and Humphrey

While the Ravens look to add playmakers in free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft, general manager Eric DeCosta is also focused on retaining the team's key performers. At the top of that list are cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season. Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agent in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Todd Karpovich

Pats, Jags Targeting Tight End Hayden Hurst In Potential Trade

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurts wants to catch more passes and make a bigger impact. However, he is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. As a result, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are considering an offer to pry Hurst from Baltimore, according to a report in the Florida Times-Union.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta Still Uncertain About Marshal Yanda's Future with Ravens

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta exchanged pleasantries with Marshal Yanda at this year's Pro Bowl. However, they danced around the elephant in the room. Yanda is considering retirement after 13 NFL seasons even though he is still playing at a high level. He recently made the Pro Bowl for the eighth time in the past nine years. "I had a great conversation with Marshal at the Pro Bowl," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "We didn't talk about the future. I'm sure we'll have those discussions at some point, probably in the next month or so."

Todd Karpovich

Orlando Brown Jr. Shows Numbers Can Be Deceiving at NFL Combine

Orlando Brown Jr. can laugh about it nowadays. There was a time when his performance at the NFL Combine was no joking matter. Brown had one of the worst performances in the history of those individual workouts, finishing dead last in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. He also managed just 14 reps during a bench press. That performance didn't scare the Ravens. Baltimore selected Brown in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 10 games his rookie year and carried the momentum over to this past season when he named to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Todd Karpovich