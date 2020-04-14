Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Embraces the Role of 'Gambler'

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta invoked his inner Kenny Rogers.

Baltimore has nine selections in the upcoming NFL draft and that will give the team flexibility to potentially make some trades. DeCosta, however, is reluctant to part with picks because he's confident the Ravens can add an impact player in each round.

"Sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make," he said. "We just assess case by case and see what we can do.”

Nonetheless, he might be tempted to make a deal if player he covets begins to fall down the draft board.

“Kenny Rogers, who just passed away, I think he’s a great singer. He had that song, ‘The Gambler.’ … ‘You’ve got to know when to hold them, know when to fold them.’ That’s just kind of what it is," DeCosta said. "It’s a gut thing … We have some people in there that help us with the analytics associated with it, and the value associated with making the picks, but you’ve got to assess the board and value of the players still available and who you think you might get. If you make a trade later on versus do you want the player, and how well it’s going to shake out. It’s a nuance thing."

DeCosta will be targeting an inside linebacker, interior offensive linemen, an edge rusher and wide receivers. The Ravens have the 28th overall selection and two players being mostly linked to them are a pair of linebackers — LSU's Patrick Queen and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray.

DeCosta might have to make some early decisions because both of those players could be gone by the 28th pick.

"Over the years, being able to call on other experiences and things that have happened in the past, and you just ask for advice," DeCosta said. "I’ve got coach there and I’ve got Ozzie [Newsome] there, and [owner] Steve [Bisciotti], and [president] Dick [Cass], and Joe [Hortiz], [senior vice president of football operations] Pat [Moriarty], and [director of player personnel] George [Kokinis], and [director of football administration] Nick [Matteo], and all of those guys, and we just weigh every different opportunity and hopefully make the best decision we can for the club.”