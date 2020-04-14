RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Embraces the Role of 'Gambler'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta invoked his inner Kenny Rogers.

Baltimore has nine selections in the upcoming NFL draft and that will give the team flexibility to potentially make some trades. DeCosta, however, is reluctant to part with picks because he's confident the Ravens can add an impact player in each round.

"Sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make," he said. "We just assess case by case and see what we can do.”

Nonetheless, he might be tempted to make a deal if player he covets begins to fall down the draft board. 

“Kenny Rogers, who just passed away, I think he’s a great singer. He had that song, ‘The Gambler.’ … ‘You’ve got to know when to hold them, know when to fold them.’ That’s just kind of what it is," DeCosta said. "It’s a gut thing … We have some people in there that help us with the analytics associated with it, and the value associated with making the picks, but you’ve got to assess the board and value of the players still available and who you think you might get. If you make a trade later on versus do you want the player, and how well it’s going to shake out. It’s a nuance thing."

DeCosta will be targeting an inside linebacker, interior offensive linemen, an edge rusher and wide receivers. The Ravens have the 28th overall selection and two players being mostly linked to them are a pair of linebackers — LSU's Patrick Queen and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray. 

DeCosta might have to make some early decisions because both of those players could be gone by the 28th pick. 

"Over the years, being able to call on other experiences and things that have happened in the past, and you just ask for advice," DeCosta said. "I’ve got coach there and I’ve got Ozzie [Newsome] there, and [owner] Steve [Bisciotti], and [president] Dick [Cass], and Joe [Hortiz], [senior vice president of football operations] Pat [Moriarty], and [director of player personnel] George [Kokinis], and [director of football administration] Nick [Matteo], and all of those guys, and we just weigh every different opportunity and hopefully make the best decision we can for the club.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boosting Offensive Line Key Priority for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

While much of the pre-draft chatter has the Ravens targeting a linebacker, adding depth to the offensive line is another key priority.  Baltimore has to replace right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda. The Ravens also need to add depth at center because Matt Skura is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury and he likely won't be ready for training camp. Baltimore can find value with offensive line the later rounds and could target Netane Muti (Fresno State) or Robert Hunt (Louisiana-Lafayette).

Todd Karpovich

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Coy About Adding a Running Back in This Year's NFL Draft

Baltimore has all three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Jill — back for the 2020 season, Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran for 1,206 yards, could be even more dominant entering his third year.So, the question is whether the Ravens would use one of their nine draft picks to take a running back in this year's draft. Some of the players being linked to them in mock drafts are Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Would Love to Add 'Three-Down Linebacker,' But Have Flexibility

Two players being linked to the Ravens in this year's draft are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen. However, the Ravens might be forced to trade up several spots to grab one of those players because both are valued by other teams.If the Ravens opt not to trade up and Queen and Murray are off the board, Baltimore could also opt for Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Lamar Jackson Wears Priorities on His Chest with New Tattoo

Lamar Jackson recently got a new tattoo on his chest that showcases his three main priorities — "Faith, Family and Football." The Ace of Spades Tattoo Studio displayed the new art on Instagram. Jackson has always been transparent with his priorities. Despite recently accolades that included NFL MVP honors, Jackson's main focus is winning a Super Bowl for the Ravens. He's never backed down from that proclamation despite an early exit in the playoffs over the past two years.

Todd Karpovich

by

Brooksandjohnnyu

Ravens Not Taking Last Season's Success for Granted in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2 and won the AFC North crown for a second straight year. Baltimore also earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time. While Kansas City is favored to win the AFC championship at 3/1, the Ravens are right behind them at 7/2, followed by the New England Patriots (6/1), Houston Texans (12/2) and Cleveland Browns (14/1). That success hasn't changed the Ravens approach to the NFL draft.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Draft Fantasy Player Evaluation: Tee Higgins to Ravens

What are the fantasy implications if the Baltimore Ravens select Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins? Sports Illustrated fantasy experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo, and Jamie Eisner discuss where Higgins might stack up in fantasy drafts and how his presence affects other Ravens playmakers.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Top All-Time Draft Picks: Rounds One Through Seven

The Ravens are widely regarded as one of the best franchises in the NFL when it comes to the draft.Baltimore has made some stellar picks that includes three players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Staying the Course, Not Worried About Uncertainties Surrounding Season

The Baltimore Ravens have the message "W.I.N." emblazoned on a board in the team's headquarters. That stands for "What's Important Now? That's been the mantra of the front office, coaches and players as they deal with the continued uncertainty of COVID-19. While offseason workouts are in jeopardy, the NFL is hopeful formal training camp will start on time in July and the 2020 regular season will also proceed as planned. As a result, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is just focused on the all of the areas he control.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Release Ufomba Kamalu After Arrest on Domestic Violence Charge

Defensive end Ufomba Kamalu was released by the Baltimore Ravens hours after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to Baltimore County police. Kamalu was acquired from the Patriots' practice squad Oct. 25. He was waived in mid-November before being added to Baltimore's practice squad. He never appeared in a game for the Ravens. Kamalu played two games for New England in 2018. He also appeared in 13 games over two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Putting Final Touches on 2020 Playbook

What can the Ravens do for an encore? After having one of the most prolific offenses in league history, Baltimore is putting together the final touches on the 2020 playbook."Our playbook is pretty much built," coach John Harbaugh said. "We've been doing that virtually over the last couple months. So, we'll just kind of play it by ear, but I'm hopeful we’ll have an offseason program. I'm thinking we might. It just depends on the trajectory of this situation with the coronavirus and whether socially we're allowed to get back together."

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14