Broncos Rookie QB Confident vs. Ravens
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix knows the challenge that lies ahead in Week 9's road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
When speaking to the media, Nix said that he's "excited for the challenge" of facing Baltimore in a game that features a pair of 5-3 teams looking to fight for position in the AFC playoff race.
"We've got to match it," Nix said, per the Broncos team website. "We know what it's going to be. We've got to match the intensity, the passion and the physicality that they're going to play with. I'm excited for the challenge, because these are the type of games that you go through and you play and they're extremely difficult and they're hard [in] the moment. When you get out of them, you grow a lot as a player. You learn a lot about yourself [and] about your team. ... Ultimately, going on the road and competing and winning a game like this is special for an organization, too. It's not going to be easy, but we're going to be ready."
The Broncos have been somewhat of a surprise this season. Led by an elite defense, Denver has won five of its last six games after starting the year 0-2. All three of the Broncos' losses have been by seven points or fewer.
The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix hasn't had to do too much as a rookie starter so far this season. Across his first eight games as a pro, he's gone 165 of 261 passing for 1,530 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 52 carries for 259 yards and four more scores.
Nix will get his first true shot at taking down an elite team this season when the Ravens and Broncos kick off from Baltimore at 1 p.m. ET.
