Derrick Henry Makes Bold Statement on Ravens Future
When Derrick Henry first signed with the Baltimore Ravens last offseason, there were some mild doubts regarding his fit and and how much gas he had left in the tank.
Now, those doubts are nothing but a distant memory.
Henry, 31, was nothing short of phenomenal in his first season with the Ravens, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging a career-high 5.9 yards per carry. The pairing of him and Lamar Jackson worked out even better than expected, and both of them had arguably the best seasons of their careers.
Clearly, Henry doesn't want that to end any time soon. The Athletic's Dianna Russini asked Henry about his future at Thursday night's NFL Honors, and the five-time Pro Bowler made his thoughts very clear.
"I want to retire a Raven," Henry said.
Unsurprisingly, the Ravens feel the same way about Henry. He's entering the final year of his contract and may need an extension, but the Ravens undoubtedly want him to stick around.
"I'm just so grateful that Derrick [Henry] chose us last year," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters on Jan. 22. "He came in and … I can honestly just say his attitude and the way that he played was amazing to watch. His relationship with his teammates, his humility as a player, his work ethic – I can't wait to see him next year.
"I know it was tough on him to end the way it did; tough on all of us. But I think we have a chip on our shoulders to come back next year with a vengeance, to start faster than we started this year, to not start 0-2 next year, to get out of the gates faster. I think Derrick will be a big part of that."
It remains to be seen how long Henry can keep producing at the level he has, but if he's even close to as great as he was this season, it's hard to imagine the Ravens letting him go anywhere else.
