Derrick Henry Ties Ravens Franchise Record vs. Steelers
It hasn't taken long for Derrick Henry to have his name on the verge of being etched into the Baltimore Ravens' history books.
Henry ran for a one-yard touchdown with 1:16 left in the first half to give the Ravens a 7-6 lead. With the touchdown, Henry has tied the Ravens franchise record for touchdowns in a single season with 15. Henry's 15 touchdowns tie him with fellow running backs Ray Rice and Mark Ingram II.
Henry's score has also earned the star running back some money, as the 15 total touchdowns earned him a $500,000 bonus, according to Jonas Shaffer.
After fumbling on his second carry of the game, Henry got it going late in the second quarter with a 31-yard run to the Steelers' 22-yard line. After an 18-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to tight end Isaiah Likely, Henry had a three-yard run on first and goal before punching it in from a yard out.
Henry has had eight carries for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
Baltimore trails 9-7 at halftime after a pair of missed field goals by Justin Tucker and Chris Boswell going 3-3 in the first half, including a 32-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the first half.
