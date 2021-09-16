Freeman Headed to Ravens Active Roster Heading Into SNF Matchup Vs. the Chiefs

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens promoted two-time, Pro-Bowl running back Devonta Freeman from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the Sunday night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Freeman joins Ty’Son Williams and Latavius Murray in Baltimore's backfield. Le'Veon Bell is the only running back remaining on the practice squad.

"We have four good guys in here, and those guys are all going to be a big part of what we're doing going forward," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I'm excited about having those four guys. I think we were very, very blessed, the fact that those guys were available when our guys got hurt. So, it's big. They're good players, and they're going to play well."

The Ravens signed Freeman on Sept. 9 after J.K. Dobbins (knee), Gus Edwards (knee) and Justice Hill (Achilles) all went down with season-ending injuries.

Freeman, 29, had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 and 2016, earning a nod to the Pro Bowl.

He dealt with numerous injuries to his knee, foot and groin in 2018 and was limited to two games before being placed on injured reserve.

In August 2017, Freeman signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension with the Falcons to become the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time. He finished with 865 yards rushing, and seven touchdowns. He also had 36 receptions for 317 receiving and one score.

The following year he dealt with knee and groin injuries and was placed on IR on Oct. 16, 2018.

In 2019, Freeman ran for 656 yards with two rushing touchdowns over 14 games. He also 59 receptions for 410 receiving yards and four scores. The Falcons released Freeman on March 16, 2020.

Last season, he signed with the New York Giants and dealt with ankle and COVID issues. Freeman appeared in five games, finishing with 54 carries for 172 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Freeman bounced around to the Bills and Saints before signing with the Ravens where he hopes to resurrect his career.