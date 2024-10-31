Diontae Johnson on Joining Ravens: 'Sigh of Relief'
It's rare for any player to go from a basement-dweller to a Super Bowl contender, but new Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson is lucky enough to do so.
On Tuesday, the Ravens acquired the former Pro Bowl wideout from the Carolina Panthers for just a late-round pick swap. Baltimore is a clear-cut contender with championship aspirations, while Carolina is in the midst of a deep rebuild and currently owns the worst record in the league at 1-7.
For Johnson, it's about as big of an upgrade as one could hope for.
"I was just at the crib when my agent called me and said ... I talked to the GM Eric [DeCosta] before I came here just to chop it up with him, and he knows I'm ready to be here and excited to be here with him and just getting ready to work," Johnson said Wednesday. "But once I found out where I was going, I was excited. A lot of stuff I get to just ... Sigh of relief. So, I'm ready to work."
Johnson, 27, had 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games with Carolina. His best NFL season came with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, when he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. The Ravens hope that's the version of Joohnson they're getting, but no matter what, they're confident they landed a difference maker.
Actually, Johnson's not quite sure what his role in the offense will be just yet. Youngsters Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are on the rise, so at the very least, Johnson wants to be another veteran leader at the position.
"Just out of respect for everybody else, just wherever they need me to be at right now until I learn everything [and] until they feel comfortable with me playing something else, then that'll be my focus. But right now, just trying to get acclimated and work with what they're giving me right now."
Of course, the chance to play his old team twice this season is not lost on Johnson. He's played in several Ravens-Steelers games, but soon he'll get to see the rivalry from the other side.
"Just how hard we compete against each other. Getting the football out; just making plays and everybody tackling. It's a big rivalry game, so just to be on this side now is different. I'm excited."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!