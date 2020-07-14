RavenCountry
J.K. Dobbins is top rookie running back on 'Madden '21

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have high expectations for J.K Dobbins. 

The evaluators for "Madden '21" also are bullish on the rookie running back.

Dobbins, who fell to Baltimore in the second round (55th overall) of the draft, was given a 75-overall rating on the popular video game, best among all rookie running backs. 

He was also rated ahead of four players picked ahead of him in the NFL draft — Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Detroit's Lions' D'Andre Swift, Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor, and Los Angeles Rams' Cam Akers.

While Baltimore already has Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the roster, Dobbins has the potential to move up the depth chart and become a key contributor in his rookie season.

“I think with our offense we want to add as many talented guys as we can at skill positions,” Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said. “You guys have watched us over the last couple years and specifically last year, and we’re a team that likes to run the football. So, having running backs is really, really important. This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year."

Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards, and 43 touchdowns. 

In 2019, Dobbins was the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner, First Team All‐Big Ten (media and coaches), First Team All‐American by the Football Writers Association of America and Doak Walker Award finalist

Ingram turns 31 in December and Edwards is playing under a one-year deal, so Dobbins could be ready to take over the starting job in 2021.

“Joining Mark Ingram II, I always watched him," Dobbins said. "He’s a great player, and I can learn a lot from him, I believe. It’s a blessing to be on this team, and I just want to soak it all in. Just learn from everyone, and try to come in and just do my job.”

