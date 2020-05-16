RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Rookie J.K. Dobbins Follows Father's Footsteps with No. 27

Todd Karpovich

J.K. Dobbins is wearing a new number for the Baltimore Ravens and he wouldn't have it any other way.

The dynamic running back wore No. 2 at Ohio State, but he'll switch to No. 27 with the Ravens — the number worn by his late father. It was also the number Dobbins wore in pee wee football.

"My dad passed when I was 15. So the reason why I wear No. 27 is to honor my father," Dobbins said on Instagram Live.

The No. 27 also has some history with the Ravens. Former running back Ray Rice also wore that number before a domestic violence incident ended his career.

Dobbins is not worried about any stigma with the number.

"Ray Rice was an amazing player," Dobbins said. "People make mistakes. But I wear that number for myself because I want to set a legacy for my own self in that number." 

The Ravens were able to grab Dobbins with the 55th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Dobbins was just too good of a player to ignore when he fell to them in the second round with the 55th overall pick. While Baltimore already has Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the roster, Dobbins was too big of a playmaker to pass up.

“I think with our offense we want to add as many talented guys as we can at skill positions,” Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said. “You guys have watched us over the last couple years and specifically last year, and we’re a team that likes to run the football. So, having running backs is really, really important. This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year."

Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

In 2019, Dobbins was the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner, First Team All‐Big Ten (media and coaches), First Team All‐American by the Football Writers Association of America and Doak Walker Award finalist 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Juszczyk Has 'Mixed Emotions' About Time with Ravens

In four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Kyle Juszczyk caught 97 passes for 769 yards with five touchdowns. He was a lethal blocker for the running game.

Todd Karpovich

Draft or Pass: Baltimore Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram finished as the RB9 in total points and RB11 in average fantasy points per game in PPR formats last season despite catching only 26 passes.

JAIME EISNER

by

DesertHeat

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown Shows Skills, More Muscle

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown added more muscle to his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame judging by photos and video he posted on social media.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Preseason Schedule Sets Up Rematches

The Baltimore Ravens' preseason schedule features two teams — the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins — they'll also meet in the regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Fantasy Fit: Baltimore Ravens Rookie Receiver Devin Duvernay

The Baltimore Ravens selected Devin Duvernay out of Texas in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, trying to give Lamar Jackson some new weapons and that passing attack.

JAIME EISNER

by

DesertHeat

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Looks to Defy Odds in 2020

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. What can he do for an encore? Most prognosticators say he won't equal that success.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram Provides Relief to Maryland Health Care Workers

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram recently donated DripDrop ORS to the University of Maryland Medical Center to combat dehydration.

Todd Karpovich

The Evolution of Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has the ability to run with the football, yet he's anything but one-dimensional.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins in Mix for ROY Odds

The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for linebacker Patrick Queen and running back J.K. Dobbins. Both players are in the mix for Rookie of the Year honors.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Confident Fortunes Changing at Wideout

The Baltimore Ravens like their young core of wide receivers after dealing with some disappointment in previous years.

Todd Karpovich

by

Raven1