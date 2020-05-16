Ravens Rookie J.K. Dobbins Follows Father's Footsteps with No. 27

J.K. Dobbins is wearing a new number for the Baltimore Ravens and he wouldn't have it any other way.

The dynamic running back wore No. 2 at Ohio State, but he'll switch to No. 27 with the Ravens — the number worn by his late father. It was also the number Dobbins wore in pee wee football.

"My dad passed when I was 15. So the reason why I wear No. 27 is to honor my father," Dobbins said on Instagram Live.

The No. 27 also has some history with the Ravens. Former running back Ray Rice also wore that number before a domestic violence incident ended his career.

Dobbins is not worried about any stigma with the number.

"Ray Rice was an amazing player," Dobbins said. "People make mistakes. But I wear that number for myself because I want to set a legacy for my own self in that number."

The Ravens were able to grab Dobbins with the 55th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dobbins was just too good of a player to ignore when he fell to them in the second round with the 55th overall pick. While Baltimore already has Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the roster, Dobbins was too big of a playmaker to pass up.

“I think with our offense we want to add as many talented guys as we can at skill positions,” Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said. “You guys have watched us over the last couple years and specifically last year, and we’re a team that likes to run the football. So, having running backs is really, really important. This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year."

Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

In 2019, Dobbins was the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner, First Team All‐Big Ten (media and coaches), First Team All‐American by the Football Writers Association of America and Doak Walker Award finalist