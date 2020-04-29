RavenCountry
J.K. Dobbins Represents Future of Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Highlight reels of J.K. Dobbins show him launching over his offensive line into the end zone, finding a seam and running past five or six defenders for a long score and bouncing off would-be tacklers like they're Division III opponents. 

The Ravens were not in the market for a running back in this year's NFL Draft, but Dobbins was just too good of a player to ignore when he fell to them in the second round with the 55th overall pick. 

While Baltimore already has Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the roster, Dobbins has the potential to move up the depth chart and become a key contributor in his rookie season. 

“I think with our offense we want to add as many talented guys as we can at skill positions,” Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said. “You guys have watched us over the last couple years and specifically last year, and we’re a team that likes to run the football. So, having running backs is really, really important. This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year.

“He’s a very talented guy with electric skills and played at a very high level in a really good conference [on] one of the best teams in college football, so we’re excited to get him. He fits us, and I think he’s going to be a guy that is going to be a dangerous player for us and give us the depth to do what we like to do.” 

The Ravens love to run the football and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was named the league's Most Valuable Player.

 As a result, there's going to be room for another playmaker and Dobbins fits the bill. He's excited to be part of Baltimore's explosive offense and add another dimension.

"It's amazing," Dobbins said. "I'm going to get to play with the MVP of the NFL, so I'm going to do my best to help him and just help the team win. So, it's definitely a blessing to be on this team.”

Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

USATSI_13854725
J.K. Dobbins adds more firepower to an already loaded Ravens running attack. 

In 2019, Dobbins was the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner, First Team All‐Big Ten (media and coaches), First Team All‐American by the Football Writers Association of America and Doak Walker Award finalist

Dobbins, 5-foot-9, 209 pounds, will push for playing time in Baltimore because of his versatility and durability. 

In addition, Ingram turns 31 in December and Edwards is playing under a one-year deal, so Dobbins could be ready to take over the starting job in 2021. 

“Joining Mark Ingram II, I always watched him," Dobbins said. "He’s a great player, and I can learn a lot from him, I believe. It’s a blessing to be on this team, and I just want to soak it all in. Just learn from everyone, and try to come in and just do my job.”

