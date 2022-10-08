Skip to main content

Dobbins Will Carry Ravens Running Attack With Hill Out

Ravens RB Justice Hill out with a hamstring injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Justice Hill is one of the team's biggest surprises, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. 

However, Hill injured his hamstring last week against the Bills and has been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Bengals.

This means J.K. Dobbins, who is back in the lineup after missing last season with a knee injury, could get even more carries.

Dobbins welcomes the challenge.

 “Justice was playing well, and he’s going to be back, and he’s going to be doing well again," Dobbins said. "But if the team needs me to be that workhorse than I’m there, and I’m ready to do it.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dobbins is third on the team with 64 yards rushing on 20 carries with a touchdown, He has also caught six passes on six targets for 39 yards with a score. 

He appears to be getting stronger each game and the knee has not bothered him. 

Now, Dobbins is waiting for that breakout performance. 

Each week is getting better and better, and that’s what I strive to do – get better each week, even if I’m hurt or not … Not hurt, but coming off of an injury or not, I strive to get better each week, and that’s happening," he said. "Maybe this week, I’ll reach the goal of getting past the 100-yard mark in a game. We’ll see though. I know one thing; I’m going to run the ball hard, and I know my line is going to block hard for me.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

zfkklkfbcqnyn0s9i3bz
News

Week 5: Ravens Vs. Bengals Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
r5npujdx0j1o7cv1hten
News

Ravens-Bengals Injury Report: Ronnie Stanley Misses Practice

By Todd Karpovich
r759103_1296x729_16-9
News

Pass Rush Will Be Key for Ravens Vs. Joe Burrow & Bengals

By Todd Karpovich
6003cb1384a2d
News

Ravens Defense Taking Criticism Nationally, Ready to Rebound

By Todd Karpovich
gettyimages-1186761233
News

Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Predictions

By Todd Karpovich
download (61)
News

Ravens Add Linebacker From Giants Practice Squad

By Todd Karpovich
download (60)
News

Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Betting Trends

By Todd Karpovich
burrow-5
News

Joe Burrow Becoming Ravens Arch Nemesis

By Todd Karpovich