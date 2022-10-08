Dobbins Will Carry Ravens Running Attack With Hill Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Justice Hill is one of the team's biggest surprises, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

However, Hill injured his hamstring last week against the Bills and has been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Bengals.

This means J.K. Dobbins, who is back in the lineup after missing last season with a knee injury, could get even more carries.

Dobbins welcomes the challenge.

“Justice was playing well, and he’s going to be back, and he’s going to be doing well again," Dobbins said. "But if the team needs me to be that workhorse than I’m there, and I’m ready to do it.”

Dobbins is third on the team with 64 yards rushing on 20 carries with a touchdown, He has also caught six passes on six targets for 39 yards with a score.

He appears to be getting stronger each game and the knee has not bothered him.

Now, Dobbins is waiting for that breakout performance.

Each week is getting better and better, and that’s what I strive to do – get better each week, even if I’m hurt or not … Not hurt, but coming off of an injury or not, I strive to get better each week, and that’s happening," he said. "Maybe this week, I’ll reach the goal of getting past the 100-yard mark in a game. We’ll see though. I know one thing; I’m going to run the ball hard, and I know my line is going to block hard for me.”