Harbaugh on J.K. Dobbins: 'He’s definitely going to have a role'

Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins has flashed throughout training camp with his ability to juke defenders and catch passes out of the backfield.

The second-round pick from Ohio State has certainly earned carries in Baltimore's crowded backfield, according to coach John Harbaugh.

"I think he’s definitely going to have a role," Harbaugh said. "He’s definitely going to have probably a significant role, but again, it comes down to how it goes. He’s looked really good in practice. He works really hard. He’s just the most coachable guy.

"He has a lot of talent, and he’s very coachable. So, he wants to be good, he wants to play. He’s confident. Confidence plus coachability plus talent; it’s a pretty good combination, and he has all of that.”

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was thrilled when Dobbins fell to them in the second round of this year's draft even though Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill were still on the roster. That unit helped Baltimore break the NFL's single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards last season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries).

Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards, and 43 touchdowns.

While Dobbins has yet to play in an NFL game, that type of production looks like it could carry over to the pro level.

He's willing to make an impact wherever needed.

"My thing is just keep going hard, and the chips will fall into place," Dobbins said. "Of course, I’m not going to be patient. I’m working as hard as I can to play, to get on the field and help this team win. The other things, that’ll take care of itself. I don’t really know what kind of impression I’ve given off, but hopefully it’s a good one.”