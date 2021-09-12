Don Martindale: Ravens CB Anthony Averett 'Has Got Pro Bowl Talent'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett has been thrust into a starting role with the season-ending injury to Marcus Peters.

Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale insists Averett is poised for. huge season starting Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We’re going to miss [our] brother, we’re going to miss the football knowledge, but yet, I think I’m on record saying that ‘Double-A’ [Anthony Averett] has got Pro Bowl talent," Martindale said. "This is his opportunity. He needs to [step] up, just like everybody else just goes up a rung.

"And like I said, with the alignment of the organization, we have people for situations like this, and it’s a credit to [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and ‘Harbs’ and personnel. It’s one of those things [where] we know what’s going to happen.”

The Ravens selected Averett in the fourth round in 2018 from Alabama and he's played a key reserve role for the team until this season.

Averett appeared in 11 games as a rookie and finished with three tackles and two passes defensed while also making an impact on special teams.

The following year, Averett appeared in nine games, including three starts, and finished with 14 tackles and two passed defensed.

Last year, Averett took over a key role for the injured Jimmy Smith, but he also suffered a shoulder injury that limited him to 10 games. He still had a career-high 27 tackles and seven passes defensed.

Now, he'll get the opportunity to flash opposite Marlon Humphrey.

Averett's teammates are confident he'll be a difference-maker in the secondary.

"We're all confident in him. The sky is the limit for him," safety Chuck Clark said. "We know what type of corner he is, what type of skill set he has. We've seen him in the past go out and cover top receivers in this league, and it's been done quietly, and now it's his time to do it all the time, consistently."