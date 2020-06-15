RavenCountry
Duvernay, Proche Poised for Huge Rookie Year for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

David Robinson has been working with a pair of Baltimore Ravens rookies — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — since high school.

Robinson, a specialist who coaches wideouts preparing for the NFL, has spent more time with Duvernay and Proche this offseason in Texas as they get ready for their first training camp. 

Duvernay and Proche have been catching passes from Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III under the watchful eye of Robison, who is also working with Dez Bryant, Jakeem Grant, DaeSean Hamilton, Chad Williams and prepared Jerry Jeudy for the NFL draft. 

RG3, Duvernay, and Proche have been working out three days per week for the past month at SMU and other fields around the area. 

Robinson expects Proche and Duvernay to make huge impacts in their rookie seasons. 

"Proche is going to be kind of used like Jarvis Landry was used when he was with Miami with the quick routes, the crossing routes, the option routes," Robinson told Inside Access with Jason La Canfora & Ken Weinman on 105.7. "And Duvernay, similar to Hollywood Brown, will take the top off the defense as well as  getting screen and jet sweeps just to get the ball in his hands because he's like a running back as well."

Duvernay, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, caught 106 passes for 1,341 yards — the second-most in school history — with nine touchdowns last season for the Longhorns. He started all 13 games, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors for the first time in his career.

Proche, 6-foot, 193 pounds, started all 13 games at SMU and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 111 receptions. Proche also had a team-high 1,225 yards receiving (13th NCAA) and was ranked fourth in the NCAA with 15 touchdowns. He was second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5 and had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards. 

"Proche's hands are just as good as any of them. I put his hands up there with any of them, with OBJ, the best of them, He has really hand-eye coordination," Robinson said. "Duvernay has decent hands, not as good as Proche, but they're not bad at all. He's developing since he's been playing wideout. It's been fun watching them grow."

The Ravens have a young group of wide receivers. Duvernay and Proche will get an opportunity to contribute their rookie year, according to coach John Harbaugh. 

“These two guys are talented players we didn’t have a year ago. We try to use all of our guys as best we can," Harbaugh said. "They both can make plays on the ball, and I think that’s the main thing. We’re pretty diverse on our offense, as you know, and we have different kinds of option plays and RPO plays and dropback passes and deep passes, play-action passes, and we have one guy that can really run like crazy and make all kinds of catches."

