SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens rookie Devin Duveray making a name for himself in camp

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Early in Ravens training camp, Marlon Humphrey was impressed by a wide receiver he knew only as "No. 13."

"I don’t even want to mess his name up, so I’ll just say 13 – the Texas guy we just drafted, he’s got some speed," Humphrey said.  

That player was rookie Devin Duvernay, who has since made a bigger name for himself among his teammates.

Forgive Humphrey. He didn't get a chance to meet any of the rookies until late July because all of the offseason workouts were canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Duvernay wasted no time making a solid impression and he is poised to make an impact in his first year. 

"I’m a competitor. I want to win, [and] I want to be better," Duvernay said. "So, I just think about that all throughout the day – throughout practice – and thinking how I can better myself and just keeping that business mentality to carry on about my business.”

The Ravens were stunned when Duvernay fell to them in the third round of this year's NFL draft from Texas.

Last season, he started all 13 games for the Longhorns, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors for the first time in his career and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Duvernay was also a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Duvernay, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, is especially proficient as a slot receiver where he had 104 receptions last season, second in the nation behind LSU's Justin Jefferson (109), according to Pro Football Focus.

In addition to catching passes, Duvernay has also fielded punts for the first time and he's done well. The Ravens are still trying to figure out where he fits into the offense and special teams. 

"I feel like that’s being determined as we speak. He’s earning more and more every day," Ravens coach John Harbaugh. "He’s done a really good job. He’s a hard worker. He doesn’t say a lot, but he works a lot. I just love the way he works. He’s done a great job with the route-running catching hands. He’s been especially good downfield tracking balls, in terms of the deep ball. I think he’s going to have a role. We’ll see exactly how it plays out."

One way or another, Duvermay will get an opportunity to contribute.

"I think I am ready to hit the ground running," he said. 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Battle for Ravens third quarterback will come down to final days

Undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley has been impressive, but has he played well enough to unseat Trace McSorley as the third quarterback on the Ravens depth chart?

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens rookie Justin Madubuike won't miss entire season with injury

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike hasn't practiced since suffering an apparent leg injury in the team's first scrimmage Aug. 29.

Todd_Karpovich

How much will Lamar Jackson run? That's to be determined

Lamar Jackson challenges defenders with that dual-threat ability and the Ravens are going to let him make plays with his legs and arm.

Todd_Karpovich

Video: Ravens rookie James Proche 'shows off' with stunning catch

Ravens rookie wide receiver James Proche routinely makes a highlight-reel reception.

Todd_Karpovich

Don Martindale offers sage advice to Ravens safety DeShon Elliott

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale has worked closely with safety DeShon Elliott throughout training camp to sure he's ready for his expanded role.

Todd_Karpovich

Jerell Adams, Eli Wolf in close competition for third tight end

Jerell Adams and Eli Wolf are battling for a spot at tight end for the Ravens. Pat Ricard will get some opportunities to make plays at that position.

Todd_Karpovich

Top 5 performers for Ravens throughout 2020 training camp

The Ravens had an abbreviated, yet productive training camp where several newcomers and veterans shined.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens feel a sense of urgency with the opener against Browns looming

A shortened training camp and no preseason games have created a sense of urgency among the Ravens with the opener against the Browns less than two weeks away.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh gets spirited text from father, Jack, regarding social justice

Jack Harbaugh can relate to the challenges facing his son, John Harbaugh, as coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Can Nigel Warrior become the latest UDFA to make Ravens?

Safety Nigel Warrior has a nose for the ball, putting him in a position to become the latest undrafted rookie to make the Ravens Week 1 roster.

Todd Karpovich