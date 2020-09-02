Ravens rookie Devin Duveray making a name for himself in camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Early in Ravens training camp, Marlon Humphrey was impressed by a wide receiver he knew only as "No. 13."

"I don’t even want to mess his name up, so I’ll just say 13 – the Texas guy we just drafted, he’s got some speed," Humphrey said.

That player was rookie Devin Duvernay, who has since made a bigger name for himself among his teammates.

Forgive Humphrey. He didn't get a chance to meet any of the rookies until late July because all of the offseason workouts were canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay wasted no time making a solid impression and he is poised to make an impact in his first year.

"I’m a competitor. I want to win, [and] I want to be better," Duvernay said. "So, I just think about that all throughout the day – throughout practice – and thinking how I can better myself and just keeping that business mentality to carry on about my business.”

The Ravens were stunned when Duvernay fell to them in the third round of this year's NFL draft from Texas.

Last season, he started all 13 games for the Longhorns, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors for the first time in his career and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Duvernay was also a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Duvernay, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, is especially proficient as a slot receiver where he had 104 receptions last season, second in the nation behind LSU's Justin Jefferson (109), according to Pro Football Focus.

In addition to catching passes, Duvernay has also fielded punts for the first time and he's done well. The Ravens are still trying to figure out where he fits into the offense and special teams.

"I feel like that’s being determined as we speak. He’s earning more and more every day," Ravens coach John Harbaugh. "He’s done a really good job. He’s a hard worker. He doesn’t say a lot, but he works a lot. I just love the way he works. He’s done a great job with the route-running catching hands. He’s been especially good downfield tracking balls, in terms of the deep ball. I think he’s going to have a role. We’ll see exactly how it plays out."

One way or another, Duvermay will get an opportunity to contribute.

"I think I am ready to hit the ground running," he said.