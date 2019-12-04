Raven
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Young, Dynamic QBs Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Prepare to Square Off

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md.  Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have already played against one another as pros.

The two young quarterbacks were able to get some snaps as backups in the Baltimore Ravens' 47-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the regular-season opener last season.

Fast forward one year and the dynamics have completely changed. 

Jackson is the leading MVP candidate and can help the Ravens clinch a spot in the postseason Sunday.

Allen has played a key role in the Bills' resurgence and they still have a shot to overtake the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expects a hard-fought battle between two of the NFL's most prolific young quarterbacks. 

“Josh looks good," Harbaugh said. "He’s really developed well. They’re doing a great job with him there developing him and building the offense around him. He’s built aroud his skillset. He’s a big, strong-armed thrower. He sits in the pocket and can make every throw. He’ll hold the ball to male the throws. He’ll scramble out of the pocket and makes plays with his legs. 

"He leads the NFL in yards after contact. I think he averages 6.8 yards after contact as a quarterback. That’s pretty remarkable. He’s a hard runner to bring down so that’s going to be a big challenge for us.” 

Opposing teams have tried to emulate the speed and skillset of Jackson in practice heading into a matchup with the Ravens. Few of them have succeeded in slowing him down.

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said he might use up to three players in practice to try and replicate Jackson. While he might have been joking about that strategy, he knows Jackson will be tough for his third-ranked defense to contain.  

“I don’t think there’s been a defense that’s cracked the code to this point, so to speak," McDermott said. "We’ve got some thoughts, but we’ve got a little more time to go through it. We may have to use, put a guy here, one guy there and one guy there, and just say go. He’s just so fast."

Jackson has run for 977 yards in 2019, marking the second most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. He is just 63 yards shy of setting a new NFL record.

Jackson has also thrown for 2,532 yards with 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He has completed 66.5 percent (214 of 322) of his pass attempts. Jackson is just the sixth QB ever with at least 25 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores in a single season. The last player to achieve the feat was Cam Newton (35 and 10) during his 2015 MVP campaign.

Allen is also having a solid season and has thrown for 2,591 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has run for 430 yards on 93 carries with eight touchdowns.

So, there could be some highlight-reel plays when Jackson and Allen take the field this week. 

“It is an exciting time, I would say, around the NFL because of such young, dynamic playmakers like Lamar, like Josh, Mahomes - the list goes on," McDermott said. "Whether it’s the quarterback position or other positions. It’s an exciting time to be around the NFL.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 14: Ravens at Bills: Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich
0

The Baltimore Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over Buffalo in Week 14. Baltimore could also win the AFC North if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ravens Sign Two-Way Player Patrick Ricard to Extension

Todd Karpovich
1

The Baltimore Ravens signed fullback/defensive tackle Patrick Ricard to a two-year extension through the 2021 season. Ricard, 25, is a rare commodity in the NFL in that he is able to make an impact on both sides of the ball. He was eligible to become a free agent after the season.

Ravens Activate Special Team Ace Trawick from IR

Todd Karpovich
0

Special teams ace and safety Brynden Trawick was activated to the Baltimore Ravens' 53-man roster from injured reserve. To make room for Trawick, the team released safety Bennett Jackson, who then resigned with the New York Jets.

Never A Doubt With Justin Tucker

Todd Karpovich
2 2

Justin Tucker nailed a 49-yard field-goal attempt between the uprights, giving Baltimore a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. It was the 15th game-winning kick of his career.

Ravens Surge Past 49ers in Potential Super Bowl Preview

Todd Karpovich
2 3

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 101 yards with a touchdown and Justin Tucker had the game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a possible Super Bowl preview.

Video: Marshal Yanda Says Ravens Played Championship Football

Todd Karpovich
1 2

The Ravens' offensive line played a key role in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked just once against the league's top rush defense. The Ravens also converted a pair of crucial fourth-and-1 plays to extend drives.

Video: Lamar Jackson Lives By Philosophy of 'Nobody Cares, Work Harder'

Todd Karpovich
0

Lamar Jackson often wears a shirt with a slogan that reads "Nobody Cares, Work Harder." It's a reminder for the young Ravens quarterback to keep moving toward his goals despite any adversity.

Ravens Consensus No. 1 in Week 14 Power Rankings

Todd Karpovich
1

The Baltimore Ravens took down the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 and edged to the top of numerous power rankings. Baltimore (10-2) is riding an eight-game win streak and is currently the top seed in the AFC playoffs race.

Ravens Have Bunker Mentality for Stretch Run

Todd Karpovich
0

Don't bother asking Ravens coach John Harbaugh about playoff seeding. Also, don't ask him what he it means to beat the best team in the NFC on a rain-soaked field. So, even though the Ravens currently own the top seed in the AFC playoffs, Harbaugh and his players are simply staying focused on the next game.

Flip the Script: Ravens Now Control AFC

Todd Karpovich
0

Baltimore is riding an eight-game winning streak and is tied with New England for the best record in the AFC at 10-2. However, the Ravens own the tiebreaker by virtue of a 37-20 victory over the Patriots on Nov. 3.