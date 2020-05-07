Baltimore Ravens Safety Earl Thomas Avoids Another NFL Tragedy

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was reportedly able to wrestle a gun away from his wife and there were no major injuries following a reported domestic violence incident.

It was a remarkable peaceful ending considering Thomas' wife, Nina Thomas had allegedly pointed the gun at his head and later chased him with a knife after she caught him in bed with another woman, according to a report first reported by TMZ.

The incident brought back bad memories of former Titans and Ravens quarterback Steve McNair, who was a victim of victim murder-suicide by his girlfriend, Sahel "Jenni" Kazemi, in 2009.

The incident with Thomas did not have the same tragic ending.

Austin, Texas, police were able to get control of the confrontation between Nina and Earl Thomas before any shots were fired.

The incident began on April 13 following an argument between the couple, Nina Thomas later found a video of her husband with another woman and was able to track them down to a nearby Airbnb rental via social media, according to reports.

Nina Thomas grabbed her husband's 9mm Berreta and went to the location with two other women found Earl Thomas and his brother, Seth, “in bed with other women,” the court documents allege. Nina Thomas reportedly pointed the gun at her husband before he was able to wrestle it away.

The Austin (Texas) Police Dept. was called to the area at 3:41 a.m. after getting a call about a potential disturbance, according to the report by TMZ. The officers arrived and claimed they saw Nina Thomas with a knife in her hand chasing Earl Thomas, who was allegedly carrying a firearm. Both Nina and Earl Thomas complied when they were ordered to the ground by the officers, according to the report.

Nina Thomas was later arrested for suspected burglary of a residence with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report. Earl Thomas was not arrested.

Nina Thomas was later served with an emergency protective order that requires her to stay 200 yards away from Earl Thomas and his alleged mistress, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

"I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name," Nina's attorney, Jonathan Goins told TMZ.

Thomas issued a statement on social media about the incident.

"So my agency sent me [a message] and said, I'm going to be on TMZ tomorrow from an altercation that happened with me and Nina," Thomas said in the video. "So, I just want to get ahead of it. And I mean it's really not anybody's business. It pisses me off that it got out, but it's the world we live in today.

"But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers. Stuff like this happens bro, you know ... we try to live the best lives we possibly can but sometimes things don't go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We're back talking. You know, I'm seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers."