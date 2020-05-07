RavenCountry
Ravens Safety Earl Thomas Turns to Social Media After Alleged Incident with Wife

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas turned to social media to explain his side of a story that was scheduled to appear on TMZ about an alleged domestic violence incident with his wife.

"So my agency sent me and said, I'm going to be on TMZ tomorrow from an altercation that happened with me and Nina," Thomas said on the video. "So, just want to get ahead of it. And I mean it's really not anybody's business. It pisses me off that he got out but it's the world we live in today.

"But instead of talking about us. Just keep us in your prayers and stuff like this happens throughout, you know ... we try to live the best lives we possibly can but sometimes we don't go as planned. Just pray first as we go through this stuff. We're back talking. You know I'm seeing my kids. So I just keep us in your prayers."

The Austin (Texas) Police Dept. were called to a home in the area at 3:41 a.m. after getting a call about a potential disturbance, according to the report by TMZ. The officers arrived and claimed they saw Nina Thomas with a knife in her hand chasing Eal Thomas, who was allegedly carrying a firearm. Both Nina and Earl Thomas complied when they were ordered to the ground by the officers, according to the report.

Nina Thomas was later arrested for suspected burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report. Earl Thomas was not arrested. 

Nina Thomas was later served with an emergency protective order that requires her to stay 200 yards away from Earl Thomas and his alleged mistress, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

"I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name," Nina's attorney, Jonathan Goins told TMZ.

