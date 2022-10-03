Skip to main content

'Emotions Run High' for Ravens in Deflating Loss to Bills

Baltimore Ravens lose another big lead in loss to Buffalo Bills.

BALTIMORE — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had to be restrained on the sideline in the final minutes of the loss to the Buffalo Bills following another controversial 4th-and-goal decision. 

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was visibly agitated when he met with the media after the game. 

Two weeks after blowing a three-touchdown fourth-quarter lead to Miami, the Ravens allowed the Bills to score 20 unanswered points to escape with a 23-20 victory in Week 4. Baltimore fell to 2-2 on the season and has a huge game with divisional rival Cincinnati next week. 

Harbaugh downplayed the exchange with Peters after the Bills game.

"Emotions run high," Harbaugh said. "We’re on the same page, he and I. We have a great relationship; we have an honest relationship. I love him, I hope he still loves me; we’ll see. I’m a Marcus Peters guy.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the score tied 20-20 late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens managed to drive the ball down to the Buffalo 1-yard line. After two consecutive runs up the middle failed to result in a touchdown, Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth down from the 2 as opposed to letting Justin Tucker kick the go-ahead field goal.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson faced a blitz,  and lofted a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Bills safety Jordan Poyer for a touchback with 4:09 remaining. Buffalo got the ball on its own 25 and marched down the field for the game-winning 21-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.

After the game, the players agreed with Harbaugh's decision but were angry about the result. 

"I’m a dog. I like to attack. I like to eat,” Andrews said tersely when asked about the play.

When asked about the confidence of the team, Andrews responded:  "Like I said, I’m a dog. We have a bunch of dogs. We’re ready to go. We are going to get better. We’ve been here before.”

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

USATSI_19164770
News

Four Quarters: Ravens-Bills What We Learned

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19165156
News

Ravens Blow Another Double-Digit Lead, Lose to Buffalo Bills 23-20

By Todd Karpovich
IMG_5297
News

Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens-Bills: Ronnie Stanley Sidelined Again

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_15445840
News

Player Notes for Ravens-Bills Week 4 Matchup

By NFL Communications
IMG_5296
News

Ravens-Bills Week 4 Pregame Notes: Rain, Moves, MVP Candidates Square Off

By Todd Karpovich
4RDWYLEIEVHY7LIEWX3FCC2KXA
News

Can Jason Pierre-Paul Boost Ravens Pass Rush?

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19144213
News

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Reflects on Tua Tagovailoa Injury

By Todd Karpovich
yxhytzygtzvy3jvdl6p9
News

Ravens Notebook: Ronnie Stanley Gets Day Off, Questionable to Play Vs. Bills

By Todd Karpovich