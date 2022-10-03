'Emotions Run High' for Ravens in Deflating Loss to Bills

BALTIMORE — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had to be restrained on the sideline in the final minutes of the loss to the Buffalo Bills following another controversial 4th-and-goal decision.

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was visibly agitated when he met with the media after the game.

Two weeks after blowing a three-touchdown fourth-quarter lead to Miami, the Ravens allowed the Bills to score 20 unanswered points to escape with a 23-20 victory in Week 4. Baltimore fell to 2-2 on the season and has a huge game with divisional rival Cincinnati next week.

Harbaugh downplayed the exchange with Peters after the Bills game.

"Emotions run high," Harbaugh said. "We’re on the same page, he and I. We have a great relationship; we have an honest relationship. I love him, I hope he still loves me; we’ll see. I’m a Marcus Peters guy.”

With the score tied 20-20 late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens managed to drive the ball down to the Buffalo 1-yard line. After two consecutive runs up the middle failed to result in a touchdown, Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth down from the 2 as opposed to letting Justin Tucker kick the go-ahead field goal.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson faced a blitz, and lofted a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Bills safety Jordan Poyer for a touchback with 4:09 remaining. Buffalo got the ball on its own 25 and marched down the field for the game-winning 21-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.

After the game, the players agreed with Harbaugh's decision but were angry about the result.

"I’m a dog. I like to attack. I like to eat,” Andrews said tersely when asked about the play.



When asked about the confidence of the team, Andrews responded: "Like I said, I’m a dog. We have a bunch of dogs. We’re ready to go. We are going to get better. We’ve been here before.”