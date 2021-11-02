Eric Tomlinson Signed Practice Squad, Open Door Nick Boyle's Return

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens released backup tight end Eric Tomlinson and then signed him to the practice squad, which means Nick Boyle might be able to return from a knee injury that has kept him out for the past year.

Boyle has been practicing since Oct. 20.after being designated to come off Injured Reserve. The Ravens host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m.

"He’ll be practicing," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Boyle's is regarded as one of the top-blocking tight ends in the NFL and his return will be a boost to the Ravens offense, which has already been dominant this season.

Through nine games in 2020, before being placed on IR with the knee injury against the Patriots, Boyle tied a career-high with two touchdown receptions, while posting 113 yards on 14 catches.

"I’m excited about where our offense could go," Harbaugh said. "I just want to get it there. [It’s] the same thing on defense and still on special teams. So, you kind of go back and forth between, ‘This is what we’re capable of becoming."

In 2019, he recorded career highs in receiving yards (321) and receptions (31), helping the Ravens produce the league’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg) and setting several single-season franchise records.

In January, Boyle agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $13 million with $10.5 million fully guaranteed.

A 2015 fifth-round draft pick by Baltimore, Boyle, 27, has played in 73 career games (50 starts), recording 120 receptions for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns.

Since joining the Ravens in 2015, Boyle has helped the team establish the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (141.7 ypg) as one of the league’s premier blocking tight ends.

Boyle’s initially signed a three-year extension in 2019.

Tomlinson has appeared in seven games this season primarily as a blocking tight end. He has not caught a pass.