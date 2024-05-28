ESPN Predicts Regression for Ravens Star Defender
Considering the Baltimore Ravens led the league with 60 sacks last season, one would probably expect their leading sack artist to be an edge rusher like most other teams.
However, that wasn't the case. Instead, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike led the team with 13 sacks, which was all the more impressive considering he had just 8.5 sacks in his first three seasons. The Texas A&M product had such an impressive season that he even garnered Defensive Player of the Year votes, in addition to Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selections.
It's very possible that Madubuike doesn't hit 13 sacks in a season again, but the Ravens hope that he can remain an elite pass-rusher on the interior.
According to projections by ESPN's Mike Clay, Madubuike may be due for a bigger regression than Ravens fans want. The ESPN stat whiz projects Madubuike's sack total at just 6.2, less than half of what he had in 2023.
That projection places Madubuike at third on the team behind edge rushers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh with 8.6 and 7.6, respectively. He is still far and away first among defensive tackles, though.
As a team, Clay projects the Ravens to finish the season with 46 sacks - a significant drop from last year's 60, but still among the best in the league.
