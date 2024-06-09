Raven Country

Family Business: Ravens Coach's Son Headed to Maryland

Baltimore Ravens running backs coach Willie Taggart won't have to go far to watch his son's college games.

Nov 2, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart during the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens running backs coach Willie Taggart is keeping his family close to home.

JT Taggart, the younger of Willie's two sons, announced his committment to play for the Maryland Terrapins at the collegiate level. The 6-7, 225-pound tight end currently plays at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Maryland, the same school that produced several NFL players including free agent safety Adrian Amos..

The younger Taggart hasn't officially received a rating yet, but 247Sports rates him as the No. 32 player in Maryland. He also received offers from schools such as Pittsburgh, Louisville, Purdue and West Virginia.

In his junior season, he caught 21 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the elder Taggart is entering his second season with the Ravens and the NFL in general. The 47-year-old has spent most of his career in the collegiate ranks, notably serving as head coach at Oregon and Florida State.

Willie Taggart's older son, Willie Taggart Jr., currently plays at Western Kentucky, the same school his father played at and began his coaching career.

