FanDuel: Panthers vs Ravens — Spread, Over/Under, Betting Trends

The Ravens are looking to extend their preseason winning streak to 19 games when they take on the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 21

The Ravens are slight favorites entering the game, according to FanDuel.

Ravens vs Panthers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BAL: (-160) | CAR: (+135)

Spread: BAL: -3 (-110) | CAR: +3 (-110)

Total: N/A — Over: (N/A) | Under: (N/A)

Ravens vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are favored to defeat the Carolina Panthers, according to the betting odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens vs Panthers Betting Trends

- Baltimore is 8-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last nine games.

- Carolina is 1-5 straight up over its last six games.

- Baltimore is 10-0 straight up in its last 10 games against NFC opponents.

- The total has hit the over in each of Carolina's last five games against Baltimore.

- Baltimore defeated New Orleans, 17-14, in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason.

- Carolina lost to Indianapolis, 21-18, in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason.