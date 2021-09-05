FanDuel: Ravens Hold Steady in Latest Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore behind K.C. and Buffalo in AFC.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens held steady in the latest Super Bowl odds despite losing running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury, according to FanDuel.

2022 Super Bowl LVI Odds

1. Kansas City Chiefs (+500)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+650)

3. Buffalo Bills (+1200)

4. Green Bay Packers (+1200)

5. Baltimore Ravens (+1400)

6. San Francisco 49ers (+1400)

7. Los Angeles Rams (+1500)

8. Cleveland Browns (+1600)

9. Seattle Seahawks (+2000)

10. Tennessee Titans (+2500)

11. New Orleans Saints (+3000)

12. Dallas Cowboys (+3000)

13. Indianapolis Colts (+3000)

14. Miami Dolphins (+3200)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (+3300)

16. New England Patriots (+3700)

17. Minnesota Vikings (+4000)

18. Denver Broncos (+4100)

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4400)

20. Arizona Cardinals (+4800)

21. Chicago Bears (+5000)

22. Washington Football Team (+5000)

23. Atlanta Falcons (+6000)

24. New York Giants (+7000)

25. Philadelphia Eagles (+7500)

26. Las Vegas Raiders (+7500)

27. Carolina Panthers (+9000)

28. New York Jets (+12000)

29. Cincinnati Bengals (+12000)

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (+12000)

31. Detroit Lions (+18000)

32. Houston Texans (+25000)