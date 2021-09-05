FanDuel: Ravens Hold Steady in Latest Super Bowl Odds
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens held steady in the latest Super Bowl odds despite losing running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury, according to FanDuel.
2022 Super Bowl LVI Odds
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+500)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+650)
3. Buffalo Bills (+1200)
4. Green Bay Packers (+1200)
5. Baltimore Ravens (+1400)
6. San Francisco 49ers (+1400)
7. Los Angeles Rams (+1500)
8. Cleveland Browns (+1600)
9. Seattle Seahawks (+2000)
10. Tennessee Titans (+2500)
11. New Orleans Saints (+3000)
12. Dallas Cowboys (+3000)
13. Indianapolis Colts (+3000)
14. Miami Dolphins (+3200)
15. Los Angeles Chargers (+3300)
16. New England Patriots (+3700)
17. Minnesota Vikings (+4000)
18. Denver Broncos (+4100)
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4400)
20. Arizona Cardinals (+4800)
21. Chicago Bears (+5000)
22. Washington Football Team (+5000)
23. Atlanta Falcons (+6000)
24. New York Giants (+7000)
25. Philadelphia Eagles (+7500)
26. Las Vegas Raiders (+7500)
27. Carolina Panthers (+9000)
28. New York Jets (+12000)
29. Cincinnati Bengals (+12000)
30. Jacksonville Jaguars (+12000)
31. Detroit Lions (+18000)
32. Houston Texans (+25000)