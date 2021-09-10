FanDuel: Ravens-Raiders Betting Line Holds Steady
The Ravens have been hit with numerous injuries but the betting line has held steady, according to FanDuel.
Ravens vs Raiders Game Info
NFL Regular Season — Week 1 Game
Baltimore Ravens (0-0, 0-0 Away) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-0, 0-0 Home)
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV
Coverage: ESPN/ABC
Ravens vs Raiders Odds & Spread
All NFL regular betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline: BAL: (-215) | LV: (+180)
Spread: BAL: -4.5 (-104) | LV: +4.5 (-115)
Total: 51 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: BAL: (78%) | LV: (12%)
Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: BAL: (+1400) | LV: (+7500)
Ravens vs Raiders Prediction & Pick
All NFL predictions and picks are from numberFire's projection model.
Prediction: Ravens win (69.6%)
Ravens vs Raiders Betting Trends
- Baltimore is 12-3 straight up in its last 15 games against Las Vegas.
- Las Vegas is 2-5 straight up in its last seven games.
- Baltimore is 7-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last eight games.
- The total has hit the over in each of Las Vegas' last five games against Baltimore.