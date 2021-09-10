FanDuel: Ravens-Raiders Betting Line Holds Steady

The Ravens have been hit with numerous injuries but the betting line has held steady, according to FanDuel.

Ravens vs Raiders Game Info

NFL Regular Season — Week 1 Game

Baltimore Ravens (0-0, 0-0 Away) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-0, 0-0 Home)

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

Coverage: ESPN/ABC

Ravens vs Raiders Odds & Spread

All NFL regular betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-215) | LV: (+180)

Spread: BAL: -4.5 (-104) | LV: +4.5 (-115)

Total: 51 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: BAL: (78%) | LV: (12%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: BAL: (+1400) | LV: (+7500)

Ravens vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL predictions and picks are from numberFire's projection model.

Prediction: Ravens win (69.6%)

Ravens vs Raiders Betting Trends

- Baltimore is 12-3 straight up in its last 15 games against Las Vegas.

- Las Vegas is 2-5 straight up in its last seven games.

- Baltimore is 7-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last eight games.

- The total has hit the over in each of Las Vegas' last five games against Baltimore.