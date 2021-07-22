FanDuel: Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Outlook

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is poised to become one of the NFL's breakout players after a stellar rookie season.

The second-year player from Ohio State led the Ravens running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

As a result, he could be a steal in Fantasy Drafts, according to FanDuel.

"Dobbins turned it on for Baltimore in the second half of last season. He recorded 805 rushing yards and 9 TDs as a rookie in 2020, with 651 yards and 7 TDs coming in Week 8 and beyond. Dobbins also flashed some receiving potential with 18 receptions for 120 yards," Isaiah De Los Santos. wrote The second-year RB's role still has plenty of room to grow within the Ravens' offense. He did damage from Week 8 on despite seeing just 13.2 opportunities (12.1 rushes plus 1.1 targets) per game while splitting looks with Ingram and Gus Edwards. While Edwards was re-signed this offseason, it's clear who Baltimore's RB1 will be heading into 2021. Dobbins could be a steal as the current RB16 (No. 28 overall), according to FantasyPros' Average Draft Position (ADP) data."

Dobbins is in the mix to have the most rushing yards in the NFL, according to FanDuel.

Odds for Most Regular Season Rushing Yards

1. Derrick Henry (+450)

2. Christian McCaffrey (+600)

3. Dalvin Cook (+600)

4. Nick Chubb (+850)

5. Cam Akers (+1100)

6. Jonathan Taylor (+1100)

7. Antonio Gibson (+1600)

8. Joe Mixon (+1600)

9. Saquon Barkley (+1600)

10. Aaron Jones (+2400)

11. Ezekiel Elliott (+2400)

12. Najee Harris (+2800)

13. Chris Carson (+3100)

14. J.K. Dobbins (+3100)

15. David Montgomery (+3400)