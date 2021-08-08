FanDuel: Ravens Still Favored in AFC North, Browns Gaining Ground

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are still favored to win the AFC North with a month until the regular-season opener, but the Browns are gaining ground, according to the latest prognostications by FanDuel.

AFC North Odds

1. Baltimore Ravens (+120)

2. Cleveland Browns (+160)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (+450)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (+1700)

Lamar Jackson is entering his fourth season as the Ravens quarterback after winning the league MVP in the 2019 season. Baltimore has made the playoffs in each of the past three years and has led the league in rushing for the past two seasons.

Baltimore boosted its passing attack with the addition of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a couple of selections in this year's draft — Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace.

Defensively, the Ravens are expected to be stout, which means a division title should be within their grasp.

The Browns, though, are equally talented on both sides of the ball.

"The AFC North had three teams with at least 11 wins last season thanks to the surging Cleveland Browns under first-year head coach and NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski," according to FanDuel. "The Browns finished 11-5 but upset division champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs in a high-scoring shootout. Now the Browns have risen past the Steelers, and Cleveland's odds to win the division are +160 and just behind the Baltimore Ravens (+120). The Steelers AFC North division winner odds are +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook.