FanDuel: Ravens-Washington Prediction, Odds, Spread, Over/Under

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will look to extend their winning streak to 20 games when they take on Washington in the final preseason game of 2021.

Baltimore is favored by 3.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could see his first action, but coach John Harbaugh was non-commital.

Ravens vs Washington Odds & Spread.

Moneyline: BAL: (-165) | WFT: (+140)

Spread: BAL: -3.5 (-110) | WFT: +3.5 (-110)

Total: 31.5 — Over: (-120) | Under: (+100)

Prediction & Pick

Projection: The Ravens are projected to defeat Washington as -165 moneyline favorites according to the betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Betting Trends

- Baltimore is 8-1 straight up in its last nine games.

- The total has hit the under in each of Baltimore's last six games.

- Washington is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games.

- The total has hit the under in 13 of Washington's last 19 games against Baltimore.