FanDuel: Saints vs Ravens — Spread, Over/Under, Betting Trends
BALTIMORE — The Ravens are slightly favored in their first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.
Baltimore could be missing several key players including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the first week of practice because of COVID-19.
NFL Preseason — Week 1 Game
New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens
Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore MD
Coverage: DAZN
Saints vs Ravens Odds & Spread
Moneyline: NO: (+125) | BAL: (-145)
Spread: NO: +2.5 (-105) | BAL: -2.5 (-115)
Total: 35.5 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Saints vs Ravens Prediction & Pick
Saints vs Ravens Betting Trends
- New Orleans is 8-2-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last 11 games.
- The total has hit the under in four of Baltimore's last five games.
- The total has hit the under in eight of New Orleans' last 11 games.
- Baltimore is 8-1 straight up in its last nine games against New Orleans.