FanDuel: Saints vs Ravens — Spread, Over/Under, Betting Trends

Baltimore takes on New Orleans in first preseason.
BALTIMORE — The Ravens are slightly favored in their first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore could be missing several key players including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the first week of practice because of COVID-19.

Here's a look at the betting line, according to FanDuel

NFL Preseason — Week 1 Game
New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens
Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore MD
Coverage: DAZN

Saints vs Ravens Odds & Spread

All NFL betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline: NO: (+125) | BAL: (-145)
Spread: NO: +2.5 (-105) | BAL: -2.5 (-115)
Total: 35.5 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Saints vs Ravens Prediction & Pick

All NFL predictions & expert picks will be updated when available.
Winner: N/A
Spread Pick: N/A

Saints vs Ravens Betting Trends

- New Orleans is 8-2-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last 11 games.
- The total has hit the under in four of Baltimore's last five games.
- The total has hit the under in eight of New Orleans' last 11 games.
- Baltimore is 8-1 straight up in its last nine games against New Orleans.

