FanDuel: Saints vs Ravens — Spread, Over/Under, Betting Trends

Baltimore takes on New Orleans in first preseason.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are slightly favored in their first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore could be missing several key players including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the first week of practice because of COVID-19.

Here's a look at the betting line, according to FanDuel.

NFL Preseason — Week 1 Game

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore MD

Coverage: DAZN

Saints vs Ravens Odds & Spread

All NFL betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NO: (+125) | BAL: (-145)

Spread: NO: +2.5 (-105) | BAL: -2.5 (-115)

Total: 35.5 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Saints vs Ravens Prediction & Pick

Saints vs Ravens Betting Trends

- New Orleans is 8-2-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last 11 games.

- The total has hit the under in four of Baltimore's last five games.

- The total has hit the under in eight of New Orleans' last 11 games.

- Baltimore is 8-1 straight up in its last nine games against New Orleans.