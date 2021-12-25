Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Start'Em, Sit'Em Ravens-Bengals Edition

    A look at the Fantasy implications of Ravens-Bengals
    The Ravens are dealing with a tough matchup when they play the Bengals on Sunday night, according to SI's Fantasy Expert Michael Fabiano.

    Here's the Start'em, Sit'em outlook. 

    — Quarterback

    Start'em

    Bengals Joe Burrow 

    Outlook: "Burrow’s numbers have not been great in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 16.6 fantasy points in five of his last six games. Still, I like him as a low-end starter when the Ravens come to town. Their defense has been gashed by quarterbacks in recent weeks, allowing an average of nearly 19 fantasy points per contest to the position in their last seven contests."

    — Running Back

    Sit'em

    Ravens: Devonta Freeman

    Outlook: "Freeman had been a reliable flex option for fantasy managers, but that changed last week against the Packers. Rather than see close to a featured role, Freeman saw one fewer touch than Latavius Murray, who was the lead runner in the second half. A matchup against the Bengals is tough, too, as their defense has allowed the ninth-fewest points to runners since Week 9."

    — Wide Receivers

    Start of the Week

    Bengals: Tee Higgins 

    Outlook: "Higgins put up a stinker last week, posting a mere 4.3 fantasy points in Denver. For those that survived that outing, he’s in a good spot to rebound. The Ravens defense has been generous to wide receivers, allowing nine touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points per game since Week 9. Baltimore has also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers lined out wide."

    Sit ‘Em

    Ravens: Marquise Brown 

    "Brown continues to see huge target totals, so consider this a warning for those fantasy managers in standard leagues. He’s had no more than 55 yards in a game since Week 9, and he hasn’t had a touchdown in his last six games. While Brown did well against the Bengals earlier in the season, just two opposing wideouts have had more than 90 yards against them since Week 5."

