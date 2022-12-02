Skip to main content

Final Injury Report for Ravens — Broncos in Week 13

Baltimore Ravens could be getting key players back.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have an encouraging injury report heading into the Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. 

Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice this week with a quad injury but he will play against the Broncos. 

"Denver always has a lot of talent, a lot of tradition," coach John Harbaugh said. "This year’s team – and that’s kind of the thing that we’re focused on – is this year’s team. That’s a team that we understand the strengths of their team, and we have to nullify those in one way or another and focus on how we play in this game."

Baltimore’s offense has struggled in recent games, especially inside the red zone. The Ravens could also be challenged to move the ball against the Broncos, who are ranked third in total defense (306.4 yards per game) and points allowed (17.6). 

Jackson is confident the Ravens made the proper red-zone adjustments. 

“I feel pretty good," Jackson said. "It looks pretty good. It looks great, actually, but we’re going to have to see when the game starts. Anything can look good in practice, but when everyone is flying around and people are trying to get after it, some things might not look good. So, we’re going to have to see.”

Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) returned to practice this week but he will not be ready to play. 

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) are listed as questionable. 

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) is out.

Denver Broncos Final Injury Report

LB Dakota Allen (Hamstring) — Out

FB/TE Andrew Beck (Hamstring/illness) —Out

WR KJ Hamler (Hamstring) — Out

DL Jonathan Harris (Knee) — Out

WR Jerry Jeudy (Ankle) — Questionable

WR Courtland Sutton (Illness) — Questionable

CB K’Waun Williams (Wrist/elbow/knee) — Questionable

