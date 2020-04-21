Several Surprises In Final NFL Mock Draft By SI Maven

Publishers from the various NFL team channels on Sports Illustrated gathered to make their final mock selections for this year's NFL Draft.

Participants consisted of Ed Kracz (Philadelphia Eagles), Corbin Smith (Seattle Seahawks), Will Ragatz (Minnesota Vikings), Patricia Traina (New York Giants), Alain Poupart (Miami Dolphins), Pete Smith (Cleveland Browns), Howard Balzer (Arizona Cardinals) and Todd Karpovich (Baltimore Ravens).

The selections were limited to the first round and some were prefaced with potential trades (see video above).

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU (Ed Kracz)

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young DE Ohio State (Corbin Smith)

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State (Will Ragatz)

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia (Patricia Traina)

5. Miami Dolphins: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson (Alain Poupart)

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa (Pete Smith)

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn (Todd Karpovich)

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (Howard Balzer)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (Alain Poupart)

10. Cleveland Browns: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State (Pete Smith)

11. New York Jets Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama, (Patricia Traina)

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon, (Corbin Smith)

13. San Francisco 49ers: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama (Will Ragatz)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville (Ed Kracz)

15. Denver Broncos: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina (Todd Karpovich)

16. Atlanta Falcons: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida (Howard Balzer)

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU (Patricia Traina)

18. Miami Dolphins: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State (Alain Poupart)

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (Corbin Smith)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (Todd Karpovich)

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU (Ed Kracz)

22. Minnesota Vikings Jaylon Johnson CB Utah Will Ragatz

23. New England Patriots: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama (Howard Balzer)

24. New Orleans Saints: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State (Pete Smith)

25. Minnesota Vikings: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan (Will Ragatz)

26. Miami Dolphins: DeAndre Swift, RB, Georgia (Alain Poupart)

27. Seattle Seahawks: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia (Corbin Smith)

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (Todd Karpovich)

29. Tennessee Titans: Josh Jones, OT, Houston (Howard Balzer)

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (Ed Kracz)

31. San Francisco 49ers: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson (Patricia Traina)

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (Pete Smith)