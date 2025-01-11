Five Questions Ahead of Ravens vs Steelers Playoff Game
It's officially playoff season, and what better way to start it off than a rivalry game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers?
These two bitter foes know each other inside and out, and it's only fair that the fans get that same privilege. To help us, we sat down with Pittsburgh Steelers On SI reporter and publisher Noah Strackbein to answer a few questions about Saturday night's Wild Card Round matchup.
Addressing the elephant in the room: the Steelers enter this game on a four-game skid. What do you believe is the main culprit behind their late-season slide?
Noah: "It's honestly as simple as execution. The Steelers haven't been able to consistently make plays and establish their feet on either side of the ball. Their defense has had moments, and finished the regular season strong against Cincinnati, but even they have had plenty of miscommunications. This team has simple taken a significant step backward in terms of making plays and they've seen how bad it can get when there's no spark on either side of the ball. It's almost as if it's just not having the talent and it finally starting to show, or simply not being able to make anything happen right now."
What’s one specific matchup you’ll be watching for in this game?
Noah: "Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton vs. the Ravens running game. Stopping Derrick Henry is the first key to success for the Steelers. That'll be up to Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton to lead, which could decide the whole outcome of this game. The All-Pro is aging like fine wine, and carries plenty of playoff losses with him to this matchup, looking to prove everyone wrong. Benton has taken a pretty big step forward late in the season and has become a force for the Steelers defense. They will need to beat the Ravens o-line if they're going to set up the rest of the defense for a chance to stop Lamar and company."
These two teams obviously met just a few weeks ago. What’s one key difference between the Steelers at that time compared to now?
Noah: "The defense has found its footing. Plus, even if he's not playing the best, George Pickens. The last time these two teams met the Steelers defense couldn't get anything done. They were destroyed on the ground and Lamar Jackson began his final run for his third MVP. Since then, the defense has made strides, and finished the season strong against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, holding them to just 19 points.
"On the other side of that, Pickens is easily the Steelers' biggest offensive weapon and not having him in the lineup proved to be breaking point for Pittsburgh. Even if he didn't play well in Week 18, having multiple drops, including one on the final drive, he's a difference marker and one they didn't have last time."
How does Pittsburgh overcome the odds and upset Baltimore?
Noah: "They execute. If they can get the ground game going and control the clock while also finishing drives and putting points on the board, they allow their defense to win the game. That's how this team was designed to operate this season, and it's how they did when they were building a 10-win season. They need to do just that again, keeping the ball out of Jackson's hands and minimizing the Ravens ability to take over offensively."
Finally, what’s your prediction for the game?
Noah: "I made the prediction of 24-21 Steelers earlier in the week and I'll stick to heading into the game. The Ravens are the better team, but it's easy to overlook the Steelers' success against Baltimore and Lamar Jackson. That opens the door for anything to happen. And it felt like the year the Steelers would end their playoff drought for 14 weeks of the season. Maybe they end their losing streak by reminding everyone who they were for those 14 weeks."
