Former Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Lists Maryland Home for Sale
Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is listing his Owing Mills, Md., home for sale this week, Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner reports.
According to a real estate listing, the home will be listed for $3.2 million when it hits the market on Friday. Tucker reportedly purchased the 6,480-square-foot, five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home for $1.8 million through a limited liability corporation in July 2019.
The listing agent did not respond to The Baltimore Banner's request for comment.
"Absolute perfection in Worthington Green," the listing reads. "Pristine modern home that feels like you've just stepped into new construction. Coming soon!"
The Ravens released Tucker on May 5 after 13 seasons with the team, claiming it was a "football decision." However, it's very clear that wasn't the reason for his release, or at least not the only one.
Earlier this year, The Baltimore Banner published a series of accusations of sexual misconduct against Tucker from local massage therapists. Sixteen women in total spoke out against Tucker, with their allegations sharing many similarities despite most of them not knowing each other beforehand. The alleged incidents took place from 2012 to 2016, his first five years in the league.
Tucker previously described the accusations as "unequivocally false." In a statement to Outkick in late February, his latest public comment, Tucker said that he "never intended to disrespect anyone."
The Ravens previously said they would wait for the NFL to conclude its investigation before making a decision on Tucker, but they seemingly decided to pull the trigger before that.
The 35-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career, making just 73.3 percent of his field goal attempts. With Tucker long gone, sixth-round pick Tyler Loop and undrafted rookie John Hoyland will compete for the starting kicker job.
