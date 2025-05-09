Former Ravens LB Withdraws Grievance Against Team
Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser withdrew a $4.5 million grievance against the team over how it handled a 2023 knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
As a result, the Ravens will receive $1.8 million in salary cap credit (basically a small refund) for the upcoming season.
Bowser, 29, spent the entire 2023 season on the reserve/non-football injury list after suffering a knee injury over the summer and experiencing a setback later on. The Ravens released him the following offseason, bringing his seven-year tenure with the team to an unceremonious end.
The Houston native filed his grievance against the Ravens in October, alleging that team doctors mishandled his injury. With him dropping the grievance now, though, the saga seems to be at an end for both sides.
Baltimore selected Bowser out of Houston in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2021, when he started all 17 games and had 59 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles, all career-highs.
After the Ravens released him, Bowser spent the 2024 season with the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins. He had 11 tackles in nine games, including five starts.
