Former QB Defends Ravens' Lamar Jackson
Through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens have come up short. Despite being in both games, they have not been able to pull out a win.
Lamar Jackson has done everything in his power to will his team to a win. While it's a team game, he has been catching a lot of the heat for the team starting with two losses.
Amid all of the heat and criticism, one former NFL quarterback spoke out in defense of Jackson. That former quarterback was none other than Chase Daniel.
During a recent segment on a show, Daniels opened up with his thoughts about the Ravens. He thinks the supporting cast around Jackson has let him down and that the star quarterback is having to try to do everything by himself.
Take a look at Daniels' thoughts on the matter for yourself:
That isn't to say that Jackson has been perfect. However, the amount of blame that he has been receiving simply isn't warranted.
In the first two games of the year, Jackson has completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 520 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He has also picked up 167 yards on the ground.
There are some things that he could have done better, but losing both games is not on Jackson.
Hopefully, he'll be able to put together another strong performance in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. Baltimore simiply can't afford to start the season off with an 0-3 record. That kind of start can be very difficult to recover from.
Losing the first two games has sent fans into a panic, but we're still very early in the season. Stringing a few wins together will quite all of the haters and get them back on the bandwagon.
The Ravens are more than talented enough to get back on track. All fans can do now is hope that the turnaround starts this week.
