Former Ravens Coordinator Denies Report Claiming He Wanted to Move Jackson to Receiver

A report by the “The GM Shuffle, a CBS-produced podcast, claims former Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg wanted to move Lamar Jackson to receiver following the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Here’s what happened," former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi said. "The first time he (Lamar Jackson) comes in, Marty Mornhinweg – remember, we’re building the team around him – Marty says to the coaches, this is fact, ‘When are we gonna move him to receiver?’”

Mornhinweg adamantly denied the report.

"That didn’t happen. Never said that," he said in a statement released by the Ravens. "My thoughts before the draft, and even more when we started working with Lamar, was that this young man was going to be a special quarterback. Very early we saw that along with all of his throwing and escape abilities, he reads the field as well as any young quarterback I ever worked with.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also denied the report and supported Mornhinweg.

“Organizationally, we were on the same page with Lamar, and I thought Ozzie (Newsome) and Eric (DeCosta) did a great job to take him where we did," Harbaugh said. "Marty was excited from the beginning to coach Lamar and was instrumental in helping him progress through his rookie season.”

Mornhinweg served as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator for three years (2016-18) after joining the team as quarterbacks coach in 2015. He opted to leave the Ravens at the end of the 2018 campaign when Coach Harbaugh reorganized the offensive coaching staff.

Jackson has thrown for 2,036 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also run for a team-high 702 yards with six touchdowns.

That means Jackson is on pace to throw for more than 3,600 yards and run for more than 1,200 yards this season, clearly MVP numbers.