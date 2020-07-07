Lamar Jackson proceeding with 'Fun Day with LJ' in Florida

Lamar Jackson is reportedly moving ahead with plans to host the third annual "Fun Day with LJ" in Florida amid continued concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is scheduled for this weekend in Jackson's hometown of Pompano Beach. Some of the scheduled activities include seven-on-seven flag football, a rock-climbing wall, go-karts, and two water slides, among other activities.

However, the timing is being questioned because of the recent outbreak coronavirus cases in the state.

The Florida Health Department reported 6,336 new novel coronavirus cases — 6,300 Florida residents and 36 non-Florida residents — on July 6. The state now has a total to 206,447 cases and a reported 3,778 deaths, according to Florida health officials.

Jackson might have to create some guidelines for the event because Pompano Beach officials have reportedly restricted social gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Last month, Jackson assembled some teammates for workouts in Florida. Ravens receiver Miles Boykins confirmed there were several playmakers, including fellow wideout Hollywood Brown, that attended the sessions.

"We just know that, for right now, we just have the plan to go down there and be able to run through some plays on offense and just play football a little bit, get back to what we have fun doing,” Boykin in a Zoom call with the media.

Earlier in the offseason, Jackson said he had no problem adhering to the social-distancing restrictions because of the coronavirus. He was simply focused on preparing for the season.

"I'm all business when it comes to football," Jackson said. "Everything else, I'm laid back. I don't really do too much. I like to chill. So, the quarantine is not really bothering me at all when it comes to just staying inside."